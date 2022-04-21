Races

Lord And Master pleases

Lord And Master pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Apr. 21) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Rhythm Of Nature (Ayyar) 42. Easy. Cupido (Zeeshan) 43. Easy. Ame (Parmar) 39. Moved freely. Smart Choice (rb) 43. Easy. Empower (Shelar) 41. Moved fluently. Nostalgic (Zeeshan) 42. Easy.

800m: Silver Steps (Zervan) 55, 600/41. Pressed. Lagertha (Zameer) 57, 600/43. Easy. Aira (V. Bunde) 54, 600/41. Moved well. 1400m: Lord And Master (Parmar) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Moved attractively.


