Lord And Master and Champagne Smile show out

July 12, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - Pune

Lord And Master and Champagne Smile showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (July 12) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: She’s A Teaser (Towfeeq) 42. Easy. Nelina (Nazil), Warrior Prince (app) 41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Esperanza (Zeeshan) 38. Moved well. Chagall (Kirtish) 41. Easy. Magnanimous (app) 1200/600m 42. Easy.

800m: Goddess Of Dawn (Hamir), Malakhi (Lalkar Singh) 56, 600/41. They finished level. Zarak (Towfeeq), Star Gallery (Nazil) 55, 600/40. They moved level freely. Multiverse (Kaviraj), Golden Kingdom (S. Kamble) 57, 600/43. Both moved together freely. Dalasan (app), Street Sense (Towfeeq) 56, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Spirit Bay (Zeeshan) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Silver Spring (Hamir), Enchanting Empress (Shelar) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Lord And Master (rb) 53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Dangerous (Malam) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Joaquin (rb) 54, 600/40. Shaped well.

1000m: Balius Warrior (Towfeeq), Willy Wonkaa (Nazil) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. Former was two lengths better. Champagne Smile (P. Vinod) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Responded well.