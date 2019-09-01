Long Range claims the Police Cup

R.H. Sequeira-trained Long Range (Abhay Singh up) won the Police Cup, the main event of the races held here on Sunday (Sept. 1). The winner is owned by Col. S.B. Nair. Trainers Sequeira and Ravinder Singh scored a treble each.

1. RED CHIEFTAN PLATE (2,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): CALL OF THE BLUE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Symbol Of Star’s (Surya Prakash) 2, Mossad (Afroz Khan) 3 and Ajmal Birju (Gopal Singh) 4. 2-1/4, 3-1/2 and 1-1/4. 2m, 37.14s. ₹9 (w), 5, 11 and 8 (p), SHP: 42, FP: 83, Q: 88, Tla: 303. Favourite: Call Of The Blue. Owners: Dr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

2. DIABLO PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II): ARTISTRYY (Akshay Kumar) 1, Premier Action (Umesh) 2, Flamboyant Lady (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Ashwa Calvari (Suraj Narredu) 4. 3/4, 6-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 27.12s. ₹24 (w), 5, 7 and 16 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 69, Q: 30, Tla: 831. Favourite: City Of Blossom. Owners: Mr. Sarasam Madhusudan Reddy & Mr. Syed Nawaz Hussain. Trainer: Ravinder Singh.

3. BLUE MAX PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): HEAVEN CAN WAIT (Afroz Khan) 1, On My Way (Akshay Kumar) 2, Composure (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Vijay’s Empress (R. Ajinkya) 4. 1/4, 3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 28.76s. ₹18 (w), 6, 9 and 12 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 59, Q: 31, Tla: 443. Favourite: On My Way. Owner: Mr. Vinay Kumar. Trainer: A. Vatsalya.

4. DR. HARISH CHANDRA MEMORIAL PLATE (1,800m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): NIMBLE MIND (Koushik) 1, Midnight Dream (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Cincia Azzurra (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Liberate (Yash Narredu) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/2 and 3-1/4. 1m, 55.19s. ₹12 (w), 6, 6 and 6 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 49, Q: 33, Tla: 114. Favourite: Nimble Mind. Owners: M/s. P. Prabhakar Reddy, C. Parthasarathy & Rajat Parthasarathy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

5. DIABLO PLATE (Div. II), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): EXPLOSIVE (R. Ajinkya) 1, Her Legacy (Suraj Narredu) 2, No Compromise (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Alliston (Umesh) 4. 1-3/4, 1/2 and 1/4. 1m, 29.17s. ₹29 (w), 7, 7 and 15 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 83, Q: 38, Tla: 1,096. Favourite: Her Legacy. Owner: Mr. Sarasam Madhusudan Reddy. Trainer: Ravinder Singh.

6. BLUE MAX PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): JOY OF GIVING (S.G. Prasad) 1, Humaaghar (Deepak Singh) 2, Top Contender (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Golden Hope (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1/2, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 29.58s. ₹21 (w),. 9, 10 and 9 (p), SHP: 36, FP: 154, Q: 104, Tla: 469. Favourite: Golden Hope. Owners: M/s. Ashok Kumar Gupta , Sumeet Gupta & Rakash R. Jhunjhunwala. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

7. POLICE CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): LONG RANGE (Abhay Singh) 1, Ashwa Bahula (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Ace Ace Ace (Akshay Kumar) 3 and N R I Symbol (Afroz Khan) 4. Shd, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 26.90s. ₹217 (w), 56, 15 and 7 (p), SHP: 65, FP: 9,392, Q: 2,505, Tla: 12,636. Favourite: Ace Ace Ace. Owner: Col.S.B. Nair. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

8. P.G. REDDY MEMORIAL PLATE (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): ROYAL GREEN (Ajit Singh) 1, Vancouver (B. Nikhil) 2, Magical Skill (C.P. Bopanna) 3 and Somerset (Umesh) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and hd. 1m, 28.83s. ₹393 (w), 61, 17 and 7 (p), SHP: 57, FP: 6,870, Q: 1,773, Tla: 34,931. Favourite: Magical Skill. Owner: Mr. Md. Junaid Ali Khan. Trainer: Ravinder Singh.

Jackpot: ₹4,00,283 (C/o), Runner-up: 10,721 (16 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 76,817 (C/o), Tr (i): 191 (241 tkts.), (ii): 522 (47 tkts.), (iii): 21,580 (3 tkts.).