Long Lease emerges triumphant in feature event

July 01, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Rajesh Narredu-trained Long Lease (Yash up), won the Five Stars Shipping Juvenile Sprinters’ Million, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (July 1). The winner is owned by Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Dr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla & Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla.

The results:

1. ROYAL CHALLENGE PLATE: SAND CASTLES (Hindu S) 1, Pettes Love (Abdul Fazal) 2, Sekhmet (Arvind K) 3 and Altair (M. Naveen) 4. 1-1/2, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m 29.21s. ₹22 (w), 12, 37 and 25 (p), SHP: 102, THP: 78, FP: 313, Q: 202, Trinella: 8,067, Exacta: 59,756 (carried over). Favourite: Sand Castles. Owners: Mr. M. Sridhar & M/S. Seabliss Racing LLP. Trainer: Warren Singh.

2. MALAKPET PLATE (Div. II): ABLE ONE (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Mystical Merkabah (Kiran Rai) 2, Cinco De Mayo (Shreyas S) 3 and Antilope (Akshay K) 4. 3, 1 and Nk. 1m 27.72s. ₹38 (w), 12, 23 and 18 (p), SHP: 80, THP: 47, FP: 495, Q: 355, Trinella: 2,117, Exacta: 7,768. Favourite: Antilope. Owner: Mr. Savi K. Jain. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

3. POONAWALLA STUD PLATE: ENGLISH BAY (T.S. Jodha) 1, Alcides Synergy (J.H. Arul) 2, Archway (Antony) 3 and Montelena (S. Saqlain) 4. Shd, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m 13.85s. ₹89 (w), 25, 13 and 27 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 55, FP: 374, Q: 148, Trinella: 4,724, Exacta: 33,520. Favourite: Alcides Synergy. Owner: Mr. M. Venkatesh. Trainer: S. Dominic.

4. SMART CHIEFTAN PLATE: KNIGHT DEFENSOR (Trevor) 1, Victoria Doresaani (S. Saqlain) 2, Marzgovel (Akshay K) 3 and Crosswater (Antony) 4. 7-3/4, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m 25.75s. ₹13 (w), 10, 15 and 17 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 40, FP: 35, Q: 36, Trinella: 176, Exacta: 421. Favourite: Knight Defensor. Owner: Mr. C. Aryama Sundaram. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

5. MANAGING COMMITTEE GOLD CUP: MOON’S BLESSING (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Regency Smile (Hindu S) 2, Sea Lion (Likith) 3 and Pride’s Angel (Akshay K) 4. 1-1/2, 1 and 1-1/2. 1m 38.32s. ₹42 (w), 17 and 32 (p), SHP: 74, THP: 36, FP: 578, Q: 260, Trinella: 2,057, Exacta: 6,877. Favourite: Pride’s Angel. Owner: Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

6. FIVE STARS SHIPPING JUVENILE SPRINTERS’ MILLION: LONG LEASE (Yash) 1, Leather Back (Sai Kiran) 2, Dedicate (Hindu S) 3 and Call Me (Shreyas S) 4. Not run: Elizabeth Regina and Exeter. 3/4, 4 and 3/4. 1m 13.75s. ₹17 (w), 12 and 26 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 33, FP: 92, Q: 60, Trinella: 159, Exacta: 1,269. Favourite: Long Lease. Owners: Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd rep. by Dr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla & Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

7. MALAKPET PLATE (Div. I): CLEVER HANS (Tousif) 1, Top Dancer (Trevor) 2, Dragon’s Gold (B. Dharshan) 3 and The Golden Dream (M. Naveen) 4. 3/4, 3-1/4 and Lnk. 1m 26.89s. ₹70 (w), 22, 12 and 21 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 60, FP: 125, Q: 47, Trinella: 670, Exacta: 4,563. Favourite: Top Dancer. Owner: Mr. M/S. Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

Jackpot: ₹3,505 (25 tkts); Runner up: 347 (108 tkts); Treble (i): 346 (25 tkts); (ii): 480 (45 tkts).

