Long Lease claims the F.K.Irani Memorial Million

September 15, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MYSURU:

Rajesh Narredu-trained Long Lease (Suraj up) won the F.K.Irani Memorial Million, the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Sept 15). The winner is owned by Dr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla & Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd.

The results:

1. SHIVAKASHI PLATE: LEAD SINGER (R. Pradeep) 1, Country’s Major (G. Vivek) 2, Many Moons (Abhishek Mhatre) 3 and War Song (Kiran Rai) 4. 2-1/2, Shd and 1. 1m, 12.90s. ₹23 (w), 14, 17 and 61 (p), SHP: 58, THP: 267, FP: 168, Q: 84, Trinella: 3,857, Exacta: 21,546 (carried over). Favourite: Lead Singer. Owners: M/s. B.P. Devaraja, Mr. Imran Khan & Mr. P. Nalin Kumar. Trainer: Joseph Awale.

2. PADDOCK PLATE: AGAINST ALL ODDS (Arshad) 1, War Trail (P. Sai K) 2, Natural Fly (Inayat) 3 and Southernaristocrat (Antony) 4. Not run: Ultimate Ruler. 3/4, 2-3/4 and Lnk. 1m, 39.33s. ₹184 (w), 24, 18 and 31 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 62, FP: 1,407, Q: 361, Trinella: 16,247, Exacta: 18,339 (carried over). Favourite: Southernaristocrat. Owner: Mr. Hanumant S Telange. Trainer: Feroz Khan.

3. POLICE TROPHY: GALATICUS (Suraj) 1, Spirit Of The Rose (G. Vivek) 2, Archway (S. John) 3 and Yasmin From York (Hasib Alam) 4. Not run: Cash Out. 1-3/4, 1-1/4 and 1. 1m, 11.16s. ₹23 (w), 15, 16 and 11 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 25, FP: 80, Q: 56, Trinella: 204, Exacta: 525. Favourite: Galaticus. Owners: Dr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla & Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

4. M.W.CHINNAPPA MEMORIAL TROPHY: ALDGATE (Antony) 1, Eternal Princess (Vinod Shinde) 2, Michigan Melody (Srinath) 3 and Segera (Prabhu K) 4. 2-3/4, 1 and 1-3/4. 1m, 10.73s. ₹25 (w), 11, 14 and 15 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 37, FP: 74, Q: 53, Trinella: 197, Exacta: 3,165. Favourite: Aldgate. Owners: M/s. Haider Soomar, Mr. Rajan Aggarwal and Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

5. F.K. IRANI MEMORIAL MILLION: LONG LEASE (Suraj) 1, Brave Trooper (P.P. Dhebe) 2, Leather Back (Srinath) 3 and Fondness Of You (Vinod Shinde) 4. 1-1/2, 3 and 2-3/4. 1m, 10.93s. ₹27 (w), 14 and 12 (p), SHP: 43, THP: 48, FP: 71, Q: 44, Trinella: 287, Exacta: 509. Favourite: Leather Back. Owners: Dr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla & Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

6. YELAHANKA PLATE: VIVA LA VIDA (G. Vivek) 1, Court Jester (Faiz) 2, Indian Glory (Abhishek Mhatre) 3 and Biometric (Imran Ashraf) 4. 3-3/4, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 05.25s. ₹90 (w), 23, 21 and 24 (p), SHP: 44, THP: 40, FP: 918, Q: 355, Trinella: 14,311, Exacta: 6,342 (carried over). Favourite: Furious Fun. Owner: Mr. Hanumant S Telange. Trainer: Feroz Khan.

7. JOG FALLS PLATE: NATURAL GOLD (Inayat) 1, O Manchali (Imran Ashraf) 2, Sky Storm (M. Prabhakaran) 3 and Coyote Girl (Md. Sameer) 4. Not run: Blessing Bolt. 1, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 37.99s. ₹98 (w), 17, 41 and 14 (p), SHP: 205, THP: 67, FP: 3,449, Q: 4,141, Trinella: 11,820, Exacta: 4,058 (carried over). Favourite: Sky Storm. Owner: Mr. Raja Malhotra. Trainer: Vinesh Naik.

Jackpot: ₹28,995 (one tkt.); Runner-up: 1,035 (12 tkt.); Mini Jackpot: 6,944 (carried over); Treble (i): 6,611 (one tkt.); (ii): 1,353 (two tkts).

