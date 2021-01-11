Lombardy proves her class in HRC Golconda 1000 Guineas

Trainer L.V.R. Deshmukh’s classy filly Lombardy (P. Trevor astride) won the HRC Golconda 1000 Guineas (Gr. 2), the main attraction of Monday’s (Jan.11) races here. The winner is owned by Ms. Simone Zavaray Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Rishad N. Pandole & Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey.

Lombardy was kept in last position throughout the race by Trevor but when the six-horse field entered the straight, the daughter of Letir Mor and Lombardia proved her class and temperament as she came with a flourish on the outside to trounce the opposition and win the first Classic of the season here by a comfortable margin of two lengths.

1. ROYAL PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): N R I MAGIC (Suraj Narredu) 1, Mind Reader (Nakhat Singh) 2, Blazing Speed (A. A. Vikrant) 3 and Bedazzled (Afroz Khan) 4. 2, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 13.74s. ₹6 (w), 6, 9 and 38 (p). SHP: 31, THP: 89, FP: 43, Q: 37, Tanala: 695. Favourite: N R I Magic. Owners: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male & Mr. Teja Gollapudi. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

2. BAKRANANGAL PLATE (1,100m), Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. III): CATALINA (Suraj Narredu) 1, Bruno (Ashad Asbar) 2, Total Darc (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Inside Story (Nakhat Singh) 4. Not run: Golden Lady and Muaser. 1-1/2, Sh and 3. 1m, 8.17s. ₹6 (w), 5, 7 and 5 (p). SHP: 21, THP: 21, FP: 32, Q: 27, Tanala: 50. Favourite: Catalina. Owners: Mr. Ram H. Shroff & Mr. Raj Shroff rep. Stride Horse Livestock Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Chetan Shantilal Shah. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

3. MALVADO PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): BLAZER (Akshay Kumar) 1, N R I Elegance (Koushik) 2, Lockhart (Ashad Asbar) 3 and Best In Show (Neeraj) 4. 2, 1/2 and Nk. 1m, 12.25s. ₹17 (w), 7, 9 and 13 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 47, FP: 156, Q: 74, Tanala: 3,530. Favourite: Best In Show. Owner: Mrs. Rajini Meka. Trainer: L. D’ Silva.

4. MALVADO PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): CELERITAS (Akshay Kumar) 1, Mr. Shanghai (Ashad Asbar) 2, Her Legacy (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Max (Afroz Khan) 4. Not run: La Mer. 3/4, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 12.66s. ₹18 (w), 12, 14 and 6 (p). SHP: 41, THP: 22, FP: 207, Q: 147, Tanala: 451. Favourite: Her Legacy. Owners: Mr. Donald Anthony Netto & Mr. Peter C. D’Souza. Trainer: D. Netto.

5. PALAMPET PLATE (Div. I) (1,800m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): LIGHTNING POWER (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Advance Guard (Srinath) 2, Fashion Universe (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Alta Vita (Gaurav Singh) 4. Not run: Buttonwood. 2, 1-1/4 and Nk. 1m, 52.94s. ₹53 (w), 12, 7 and 6 (p). SHP: 16, THP: 31, FP: 333, Q: 112, Tanala: 728. Favourite: Advance Guard. Owner: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

6. HRC GOLCONDA 1000 GUINEAS (Gr. 2) (1,600m), Fillies, 4-y-o only: LOMBARDY (Leitir Mor– Lombardia) (Trevor) 1, MIRANA (Sedgefield–Song Dynasty) (Akshay Kumar) 2, DOWNTOWN GAL (Multidimensional–C’est Bon) (Neeraj) 3 and NIGHT SECRET (Night Of Thunder–Serenity) (Srinath) 4. 2, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 38.49s. ₹6 (w), 5 and 17 (p). SHP: 39, THP: 12, FP: 77, Q: 59, Tanala: 204. Favourite: Lombardy. Owners: Ms. Simone Zavaray Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Rishad N. Pandole & Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

7. PALAMPET PLATE (Div. II) (1,800m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat.III): SWEET MELODY (B.R. Kumar) 1, Eagle Bluff (Abhay Singh) 2, Dillon (Ajit Singh) 3 and Grand Finale (Suraj Narredu) 4. 1, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 54.55s. ₹19 (w), 8, 16 and 37 (p). SHP: 49, THP: 80, FP: 346, Q: 117, Tanala: 11,230. Favourite: Forever Bond. Owners: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

8. ROYAL PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BLAZING JUPITER (Akshay Kumar) 1, Star Racer (B. R. Kumar) 2, Solo Winner (Abhay Singh) 4. 2-3/4, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 13.82s. ₹11 (w), 6, 7 and 12 (p). SHP: 24, THP: 30, FP: 50, Q: 28, Tanala: 290. Favourite: Blazing Jupiter. Owners: Mr. Shyam Sunder Jakkula & Mr. Veerathu Santaiah. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹6, 458 (31 tkts.) and 30%: 932 (92 tkts.).

Treble: (i) ₹76 (351 tkts.), (ii) 1,287 (15 tkts.), (iii) 290 (179 tkts.).

Mini jackpot: (i) ₹2,301 (9 tkts.), (ii) 2,005 (24 tkts.).