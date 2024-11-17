Lockheed, Positano, Promiseofthefuture, Nyx, Ranquelino and Felisa excel

Lockheed, Positano, Promiseofthefuture, Nyx, Ranquelino and Felisa excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (Nov .17).

Outer sand:

600m: Vibrant Queen (R. Pradeep) 43. In fine trim. Ascoval (Arvind) 44. Moved freely. Victoria Maker (G. Vivek), Blue Picasso (R. Pradeep) 45. They moved freely.

1000m: Doncaster Belle (R. Pradeep), Palma (C. Umesh) 1-15, 600/44.5. They finished together. Maana (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/43. In fine trim. 1200m: Super Marvella (rb) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Lockheed (R. Pradeep) 1-24, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. An excellent display.

1400m: Nyx (Indrajeet) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine condition. Positano (Shreyas) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A pleasing display. Don Carlos (Indrajeet) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/47. Eased up in the last part. Promiseofthefurure (Rozario), Carter (Pavan) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Ranquelino (Antony) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Felisa (Pawan), Tripitaka (Rozario) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

