Lockheed, Galahad, Final Call, Amazing Stride, Mystikos and Desert Kingdom catch the eye

Lockheed, Galahad, Final Call, Amazing Stride, Mystikos and Desert Kingdom caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct 25).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand: 1200m: Extraordinary (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Shaped well.

Outer sand: 600m: A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Sunset) (P. Mani), Blue Picasso (R. Pradeep) 46. They moved freely. Flight Of Fancy (Likith), Adomment (R. Pradeep) 44. They finished together.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Enjoyable (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/44. Moved well. Crimson Flame (Likith), Rising Form (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/42. Former finished five lengths ahead. Ancient History (P. Trevor) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Coldplay (R. Pradeep), Maana (P. Mani) 1-15.5, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Corinthian (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Run For The Sun (Mudassar) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Galahad (Indrajeet) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. A good display. Small Dreams (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Lockheed (P. Trevor) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. A fine display. Mystikos (Likith) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick.

1400m: Final Call (Shinde) 1-40, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Amazing Stride (Salman K), Desert Goddess (Shinde) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former showed out. Desert Kingdom (Salman K) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Impressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gate practice - inner sand: 1400m: Days Date (Rozario) 1-38, (1,400-600) 50.5. Jumped out smartly. Isabelle (rb) 1-41, (1,400-600) 58. Took a good jump. Jersey King (Rayan), Roman Spirit (Tousif) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand - Oct 24: 600m: Selection (R. Pradeep) 43. Moved impressively. Count Basie (Indrajeet) 46. Easy.

1400m: Il Volo (Darshan) 1-46, (1,400-600) 52.5. Eased up.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.