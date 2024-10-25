ADVERTISEMENT

Lockheed, Galahad, Final Call, Amazing Stride, Mystikos and Desert Kingdom catch the eye

Published - October 25, 2024 06:04 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Lockheed, Galahad, Final Call, Amazing Stride, Mystikos and Desert Kingdom caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct 25).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand: 1200m: Extraordinary (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Shaped well.

Outer sand: 600m: A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Sunset) (P. Mani), Blue Picasso (R. Pradeep) 46. They moved freely. Flight Of Fancy (Likith), Adomment (R. Pradeep) 44. They finished together.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Enjoyable (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/44. Moved well. Crimson Flame (Likith), Rising Form (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/42. Former finished five lengths ahead. Ancient History (P. Trevor) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Coldplay (R. Pradeep), Maana (P. Mani) 1-15.5, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1200m: Corinthian (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Run For The Sun (Mudassar) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Galahad (Indrajeet) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. A good display. Small Dreams (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Lockheed (P. Trevor) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. A fine display. Mystikos (Likith) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick.

1400m: Final Call (Shinde) 1-40, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Amazing Stride (Salman K), Desert Goddess (Shinde) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former showed out. Desert Kingdom (Salman K) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Impressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gate practice - inner sand: 1400m: Days Date (Rozario) 1-38, (1,400-600) 50.5. Jumped out smartly. Isabelle (rb) 1-41, (1,400-600) 58. Took a good jump. Jersey King (Rayan), Roman Spirit (Tousif) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand - Oct 24: 600m: Selection (R. Pradeep) 43. Moved impressively. Count Basie (Indrajeet) 46. Easy.

1400m: Il Volo (Darshan) 1-46, (1,400-600) 52.5. Eased up.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US