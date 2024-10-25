GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lockheed, Galahad, Final Call, Amazing Stride, Mystikos and Desert Kingdom catch the eye

Published - October 25, 2024 06:04 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Lockheed, Galahad, Final Call, Amazing Stride, Mystikos and Desert Kingdom caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct 25).

Inner sand: 1200m: Extraordinary (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Shaped well.

Outer sand: 600m: A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Sunset) (P. Mani), Blue Picasso (R. Pradeep) 46. They moved freely. Flight Of Fancy (Likith), Adomment (R. Pradeep) 44. They finished together.

1000m: Enjoyable (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/44. Moved well. Crimson Flame (Likith), Rising Form (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/42. Former finished five lengths ahead. Ancient History (P. Trevor) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Coldplay (R. Pradeep), Maana (P. Mani) 1-15.5, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Corinthian (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Run For The Sun (Mudassar) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Galahad (Indrajeet) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. A good display. Small Dreams (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Lockheed (P. Trevor) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. A fine display. Mystikos (Likith) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick.

1400m: Final Call (Shinde) 1-40, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Amazing Stride (Salman K), Desert Goddess (Shinde) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Former showed out. Desert Kingdom (Salman K) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Impressed.

Gate practice - inner sand: 1400m: Days Date (Rozario) 1-38, (1,400-600) 50.5. Jumped out smartly. Isabelle (rb) 1-41, (1,400-600) 58. Took a good jump. Jersey King (Rayan), Roman Spirit (Tousif) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 54.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand - Oct 24: 600m: Selection (R. Pradeep) 43. Moved impressively. Count Basie (Indrajeet) 46. Easy.

1400m: Il Volo (Darshan) 1-46, (1,400-600) 52.5. Eased up.

