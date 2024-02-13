GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lockheed, Elfin Knight, Saigon, Positano, Masato and Seventh Samurai excel

February 13, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Lockheed, Elfin Knight, Saigon, Positano, Masato and Seventh Samurai excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Feb. 13).

Inner sand:

600m: Striking Memory (rb), Recreator (rb) 41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Sling Shot (rb), Max Mueller (rb) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Princess Gold (rb), Striking Eyes (rb) 40. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Jersey Legend (Mark) 1-9, 600/40. Moved freely.

1400m: De Villers (Shreyas) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. A good display. Kalamitsi (Darshan) 1-36, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. Moved on the bit.

Outer sand:

600m: Antilope (rb) 45. Easy. Priceless Prince (Ashok), Totally Epic (rb) 44. They moved together. Masato (Suraj) 42. Pleased. Makato (Suraj) 44. Moved freely.

1000m: Devils Magic (Antony) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Worked well. Anadale (Rozario) 1-16, 600/44. Moved well. Flight On (Antony) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

1200m: Asagiri (rb), Momentous (Prabhakaran) 1-31, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Former started two lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Bold Act (Ashok), Queen Of Kyiv (Suraj) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former started six lengths behind and finished level. Imperial Blue (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Shaped well. Armstrong (Rayan) 1-31, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Vyasa (P. Trevor) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved impressively.

1400m: Lockheed (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Fit for the fray. Elfin Knight (P. Trevor), Irish Rockstar (R. Pradeep) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former started five lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Positano (Shreyas) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved attractively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Cascais (S. John), Havaska (Antony) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41. They jumped out smartly. Days Date (Rozario), Isabella (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43.5. They took a good jump and finished level. Ashwa Vedha (Siddaraju), Star Honour (Suraj) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished distance ahead. Carat Love (Shreyas), Silver Strike (rb) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41.5. Latter finished six lengths ahead. Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40.5. Jumped out well. Armory (Rajesh K) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out well. Crown Consort (Saddam H), Appsara (Prabhakaran) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished two lengths ahead. Seventh Samurai (Antony) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 38. Jumped out smartly. Rise And Reign (rb), Casteel (Ashok) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Multiqueen (R. Pradeep), She Rules (A. Velu), Adelanto (Arvind K) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. First two named impressed. Own Legacy (Darshan), Brave Majesty (rb) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38.5. They took a good jump and finished level. Chililady (Srinath), Empress Bella (rb) 1-20, (1,200-600) 37. Former finished distance ahead.

