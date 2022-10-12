Loch Lomond, Wild Emperor, Philosophy, Adjustment please

BENGALURU:
October 12, 2022 17:55 IST

Loch Lomond, Wild Emperor, Philosophy, Adjustment pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct. 12).

Outer sand:

600m: Mark One (rb) 41.5. Moved impressively. Star Domination (Rayan), Excellent Ray (Suraj) 43.5. They finished level. Loch Lomond (Hindu S) 42. Moved fluently. A 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Adiella) (Rayan), Synthesis (Suraj) 44. They finished together. A 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Heaven Is Here) (Suraj), a 2-y-o (Top Class - Zacara) (Adarsh) 44. They moved well. Cinco De Mayo (Shreyas), Baba Voss (Mark) 45. They moved freely.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Conceptual) (Suraj), a 2-y-o (Sanus Per Aquam - Systematic) (Rayan) 1-16, 600/43.5. They are in fine trim. Eternal Princess (Suraj) 1-15, 600/43. Strode out well.

1400m: Adjustment (Neeraj) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Worked well. Fortunatus (Neeraj) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 50. Eased up. Philosophy (Neeraj) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved impressively. Automatic (rb) 1-41, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely.

1600m: Wild Emperor (Antony) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Queen Envied (rb) 2-1, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Avondale (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Maun Vrat) (Darshan) 1-21, (1,200-600) 41. Former showed out. The Intruder (R. Pradeep), Criossantino (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former impressed. Tiger Returns (Salman K), Thousand Words (Aliyar) 1-20, (1,200-600) 38. They finished level. Silver Canyon (Darshan), Nyaya (Shreyas) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 49. Former finished a distance ahead. Julio (Shreyas), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Real Presence) (Darshan) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished ten lengths ahead.

Outer sand — Oct 11:

600m: Raisina Star (Hindu S) 45. Strode out well.

1200m: Island Lass (Hindu S) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up.

1400m: Galen (Hasib A) 1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine condition.

