Loch Lomond, Trafalgar and Andorra excel

September 02, 2022 17:46 IST

Loch Lomond, Trafalgar and Andorra excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 2).

Outer sand:

600m: Monteverdi (Hasib A) 46. Easy. Stormwatch (Hindu S) 46. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Loch Lomond (Hindu S) 1-13, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1200m: Stamford Bridge (P. Trevor) 1-32, 1,000/1-17, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Andorra (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. Moved attractively.

1400m: Forest Flame (Shreyas) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Ascoval (P. Trevor) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Trafalgar (Hindu S) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick.