Loch Lomond, Trafalgar and Andorra excel
Loch Lomond, Trafalgar and Andorra excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Sept. 2).
Outer sand:
600m: Monteverdi (Hasib A) 46. Easy. Stormwatch (Hindu S) 46. Moved on the bit.
1000m: Loch Lomond (Hindu S) 1-13, 600/41. Moved fluently.
1200m: Stamford Bridge (P. Trevor) 1-32, 1,000/1-17, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Andorra (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. Moved attractively.
1400m: Forest Flame (Shreyas) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Ascoval (P. Trevor) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Trafalgar (Hindu S) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.