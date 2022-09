Loch Lomond obliges in the main event

J.E. Mckeown trained Loch Lomond (Trevor up), won the H.H. Sri Chamaraja Wadiyar Memorial Trophy, the main event of the races held here on Friday (Sept 9). The winner is owned by GMMSR Advisory Services LLp rep by. M.A.M.R. Muthiah, M/s. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs, T.A. Harshanandana, K.N. Somaiah, M.V. Madhu & Arjun M. Ranga.

1. KUMARADHARA PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: IMPELLING POWER (Sai Kiran) 1, D Durga (B. Harish) 2, Spiritual Force (Antony) 3 and Mystical Merlin (J. Paswan) 4. 2-3/4, 2 and 4. 1m, 13.57s. ₹30 (w), 11, 27 and 13 (p), SHP: 56, THP: 35, FP: 493, Q: 205, Trinella: 936 and 194. Favourite: Fassbinder. Owner: Mr. P.I. Joseph. Trainer: C. Girinath.

2. KASARGOD PLATE (2,000m), rated 20 to 45: LUCKY LUCIANO (Hindu S) 1, Coyote Girl (Janardhan P) 2, Great Hope (Antony) 3 and Forest View (Hasib A) 4. Not run: Lycurgus. 1, 2 and 3/4. 2m, 11.66s. ₹95 (w), 34 and 24 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 40, FP: 719, Q: 236, Trinella: 2,803 and 701. Favourite: Muirfield. Owners: M/s. M. Bobby & Amarjeet Singh Narula. Trainer: M. Bobby.

3. PADDOCK PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: ANGEL DREAMS (Sarvan K) 1, Vijaya Miracle (Salman K) 2, Thea’s Gift (S. John) 3 and Shivalik Emperor (C. Umesh) 4. 1/2, 3-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 28.78s. ₹507 (w), 51, 235 and 14 (p), SHP: 586, THP: 78, FP: 7,358, Q: 5,212, Trinella: 89,272. Favourite: Shivalik Emperor. Owner: The Estate Of Late Mr. Gnanadeva Rao. Trainer: V. Appachu.

4. J.H. FOLEY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65: ACHOOK (C. Umesh) 1, Kensington (S. John) 2, The Inheritor (Arvind K) 3 and Teresita (Shreyas S) 4. Not run: Extraordinary. 1-3/4, 1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 39.49s. ₹87 (w), 18, 10 and 20 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 40, FP: 341, Q: 90, Trinella: 1,469 and 990. Favourite: Kensington. Owner: Mr. Arasi Sharma. Trainer: Rakesh.

5. H.H. SRI CHAMARAJA WADIYAR MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): LOCH LOMOND (Trevor) 1, Eye The Mind (Sai Kiran) 2, Udukai (S. Saqlain) 3 and Mandela (Hindu S) 4. 4-1/4, 6-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 12.76s. ₹13 (w), 10, 23 and 58 (p), SHP: 64, THP: 103, FP: 124, Q: 98, Trinella: 1,129 and 756. Favourite: Loch Lomond. Owners: GMMSR Advisory Services LLp rep by. M.A.M.R. Muthiah, M/s. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs, T.A. Harshanandana, K.N. Somaiah, M.V. Madhu & Arjun M. Ranga. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

6. YELAHANKA PLATE (1,200m), rated 80 & above: GOLD FIELD (B. Darshan) 1, The Sovereign Orb (Trevor) 2, Contributor (S. Saqlain) 3 and Segera (Sai Kiran) 4. Not run: Psychic Warrior. Lnk, 4-1/2 and 4-3/4. 1m, 11.83s. ₹83 (w), 14 and 10 (p), SHP: 75, THP: 41, FP: 257, Q: 28, Trinella: 587 and 416, Exacta: 2,428 (carried over). Favourite: The Sovereign Orb. Owners: Kites Network Pvt Ltd & Mr. Kunal N. Sharma. Trainer: K. Aditya.

7. JOG FALLS PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: EDDIE THE EAGLE (Hasib A) 1, Lovely Thoughts (Jagadeesh) 2, Silver Days Again (R. Shiva Kumar) 3 and Crimson Fire (B. Darshan) 4. 1-1/2, Nose and Snk. 1m, 13.29s. ₹80 (w), 22, 45 and 32 (p), SHP: 149, THP: 94, FP: 961, Q: 712, Trinella: 13,435 and 3,290, Exacta: 50,161. Favourite: Beat The Odds. Owners: M/s. N. Krishnamurthy & Ajay Kumar Alluri. Trainer: Sajid Qureshi.

Jackpot: ₹2,52,474 (one tkt.); Runner up: 54,102 (two tkts.); Treble (i): 5,544 (carried over); (ii): 953 (four tkts.).