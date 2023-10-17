ADVERTISEMENT

Littorio and Madras Cheque please

October 17, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - PUNE:

Littorio and Madras Cheque pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Oct. 17) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Into The Storm (Dashrath) 38. Moved freely. Geographique (Hamir) 39. Moved freely. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: Madras Cheque (H.M. Akshay), Bay Of Biscay (M.S. Deora) 51, 600/37. Former moved well and finished a length in front. Daulat Mai (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Moved freely. Dali Swirl (Merchant) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. San Salvatore (Bhawani), 2/y/o Surfrider/Circus Ring (rb) 53, 600/40. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Juliana (Bhawani) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Monarchy (rb) 54, 600/40. Moved well. Supernatural (C. Umesh) 55, 600/41. Easy. Definitely (Shahrukh) 55, 600/42. Pressed. Commandment (Mosin) 55, 600/42. Easy. Chagall (Kirtish), Stole My Heart (N. Bhosale) 56, 600/42. Pair easy.

1000m: Regency Smile (Merchant) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Littorio (Kirtish), Angelo (C. Umesh) and King’s Retreat (N. Bhosale) 1-3, 800/49, 600/38. Littorio strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Note Littorio. Silver Spring (Shelar), Flying Halo (V. Bunde) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead.

