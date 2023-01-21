ADVERTISEMENT

Little Minister and Mighty Wings catch the eye 

January 21, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Little Minister and Mighty Wings caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan. 21) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Spirit Bay (Zervan) 38. Moved well.

800m: Phenom (Parmar) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Yukan (Chouhan) 1-11, 600/44. Easy. Little Minister (Merchant) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 1-4, 800/52, 600/40. Responded well. Note.

1400m: Wordsmith (Chouhan) 1-39, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved well. Sim Sim (Merchant) 1-34, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged.

Outer sand:

1000m: Magileto (Sandesh) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely.

Noted on January 20:

Inner sand:

800m: Forest Flame (Bhawani) 58, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Waikiki (Parmar) 1-11, 600/43. Moved freely.

1400m: Yukan (rb) 1-41, 600/42. Moved well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: Sky Commander (Shelar), Big Red (Zervan), Golden Glow (V. Bunde) and Booster Shot (C.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. First named who finished three lengths ahead was the pick. Reminiscence (Kirtish), Miranda (C. Umesh) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US