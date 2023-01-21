HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Little Minister and Mighty Wings catch the eye 

January 21, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Little Minister and Mighty Wings caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan. 21) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Spirit Bay (Zervan) 38. Moved well.

800m: Phenom (Parmar) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

1000m: Yukan (Chouhan) 1-11, 600/44. Easy. Little Minister (Merchant) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 1-4, 800/52, 600/40. Responded well. Note.

1400m: Wordsmith (Chouhan) 1-39, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved well. Sim Sim (Merchant) 1-34, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged.

Outer sand:

1000m: Magileto (Sandesh) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely.

Noted on January 20:

Inner sand:

800m: Forest Flame (Bhawani) 58, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Waikiki (Parmar) 1-11, 600/43. Moved freely.

1400m: Yukan (rb) 1-41, 600/42. Moved well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: Sky Commander (Shelar), Big Red (Zervan), Golden Glow (V. Bunde) and Booster Shot (C.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. First named who finished three lengths ahead was the pick. Reminiscence (Kirtish), Miranda (C. Umesh) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.