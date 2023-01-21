Little Minister and Mighty Wings catch the eye 

January 21, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Little Minister and Mighty Wings caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan. 21) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Spirit Bay (Zervan) 38. Moved well.

800m: Phenom (Parmar) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

1000m: Yukan (Chouhan) 1-11, 600/44. Easy. Little Minister (Merchant) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 1-4, 800/52, 600/40. Responded well. Note.

1400m: Wordsmith (Chouhan) 1-39, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved well. Sim Sim (Merchant) 1-34, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged.

Outer sand:

1000m: Magileto (Sandesh) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely.

Noted on January 20:

Inner sand:

800m: Forest Flame (Bhawani) 58, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Waikiki (Parmar) 1-11, 600/43. Moved freely.

1400m: Yukan (rb) 1-41, 600/42. Moved well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: Sky Commander (Shelar), Big Red (Zervan), Golden Glow (V. Bunde) and Booster Shot (C.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. First named who finished three lengths ahead was the pick. Reminiscence (Kirtish), Miranda (C. Umesh) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead.