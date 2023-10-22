ADVERTISEMENT

Little Minister and Midsummer Star show out

October 22, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Little Minister and Midsummer Star showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 22) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Arbitrage (H. Gore) 42. Easy.

800m: Outlander (Dashrath) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Light Of Life (Shelar) 1400/600m 40. Easy. Angelo (C. Umesh), King’s Retreat (N. Bhosale) 56, 600/42. Pair easy. Dangerous (M.S. Deora) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. 2/y/o Ekla Cholo (Merchant), Scottish Scholar (Aniket) 55, 600/40. They were level. Maransh (Zeeshan) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Tanahaiyaan (Merchant) 54, 600/40. Moved well. 2/y/os Dulari (H. Gore), Valtat (Merchant) 56, 600/41. Former was three lengths better. Adonis (V. Bunde) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/os Amadeo (Dashrath), Eiffel Tower (M.S. Deora) 56, 600/42. Former was superior.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Midsummer Star (R. Ajinkya) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Responded well. Hall Of The Grace (M.S. Deora) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Worked well. Little Minister (Merchant), Sim Sim (H. Gore) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US