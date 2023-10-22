HamberMenu
Little Minister and Midsummer Star show out

October 22, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Little Minister and Midsummer Star showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 22) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Arbitrage (H. Gore) 42. Easy.

800m: Outlander (Dashrath) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Light Of Life (Shelar) 1400/600m 40. Easy. Angelo (C. Umesh), King’s Retreat (N. Bhosale) 56, 600/42. Pair easy. Dangerous (M.S. Deora) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. 2/y/o Ekla Cholo (Merchant), Scottish Scholar (Aniket) 55, 600/40. They were level. Maransh (Zeeshan) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Tanahaiyaan (Merchant) 54, 600/40. Moved well. 2/y/os Dulari (H. Gore), Valtat (Merchant) 56, 600/41. Former was three lengths better. Adonis (V. Bunde) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/os Amadeo (Dashrath), Eiffel Tower (M.S. Deora) 56, 600/42. Former was superior.

1000m: Midsummer Star (R. Ajinkya) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Responded well. Hall Of The Grace (M.S. Deora) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Worked well. Little Minister (Merchant), Sim Sim (H. Gore) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead.

