Lionel, Limited Edition and Oasis Class please

March 09, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Lionel, Limited Edition and Oasis Class pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (March 9).

Outer sand:

600m: Wonder Woman (rb), Makiwa (rb) 46. They moved freely.

1000m: Lionel (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/44. Moved impressively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Scarlet Ibis (rb) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 55. Jumped out well. Brave Majesty (Aliyar), Noble Ruler (rb) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. They took a level jump and finished together. Oasis Class (Salman K), Limited Edition (P. Mani) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 49.5. They jumped out smartly and finished level. Caesars Palace (P. Mani) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53.5. Jumped out well.

