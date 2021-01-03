Lightning Bolt strikes in Zoom Zoom Plate

Trainer L.V.R. Deshmukh’s ward Lightning Bolt, ridden by P. Ajeeth Kumar, claimed the Zoom Zoom Plate, the main event of Sunday’s (Jan. 3) races.

The winner is owned by Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Ms. Simone Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Mr. Susheel Kumar Gupta rep. Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey.

Jockey passes away

Meanwhile, in a tragic incident, apprentice jockey Jeetendra Singh died of a cardiac arrest following his fall in the fourth race (where he was riding Gold Label). Md Ismail on Whiskery also fell but escaped with minor bruises. The last race of the day was postponed as the jockeys did not wish to continue with the proceedings.

Following the above incident, the stewards of the Hyderabad Race Club postponed the seventh race of the day (Megatop Plate Div. II) and the races to be held on Monday (Jan. 4) to Wednesday (Jan. 6). The revised order and the race timings will be announced on Monday.

1. HARIDWAR PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II): UNMATCHED (Koushik) 1, Moonlight Ruby (A.A. Vikrant) 2, Akido (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Jarvis (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and Hd. 1m, 14.12s. ₹18 (w), 7, 44 and 5 (p). SHP: 136, THP: 39, FP: 713, Q: 759, Tanala: 1,825. Favourite: Akido. Owner: Col. K.S. Garcha. Trainer: S.A. Shehzad Abbas.

2. OSMAN SAGAR PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III): STARWALKER (Rohit Kumar) 1, Fantastic Show (R.N. Darshan) 2, Farmville (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Acadian Angel (Santosh Raj N R) 4. 4-1/4, Nk, 2. 1m, 14.56s. ₹31 (w), 10, 11 and 8 (p). SHP: 41, THP: 14, FP: 197, Q: 137, Tanala: 492. Favourite: Acadian Angel. Owners: Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta & Mrs. Sudha Gupta. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

3. MEGATOP PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SUPER ANGEL (Abhay Singh) 1, Mr. Shanghai (R.N. Darshan) 2, Linewiler (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Stormy (B.R. Kumar) 4. 5, 2-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 26.83s. ₹9 (w), 10, 7 and 7 (p). SHP: 21, THP: 26, FP: 90, Q: 45, Tanala: 462. Favourite: Super Angel. Owners: Mr. P. Prabhkar Reddy & Mr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

4. OSMAN SAGAR PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): CRACKERSHOW (B.R. Kumar) 1, Misty River (Gaurav Singh) 2, Air Salute (Santosh Raj N R) 3 and Millennia (Abhay Singh) 4. 2-1/4, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 13.92s. ₹24 (w), 5, 8 and 9 (p). SHP: 16, THP: 20, FP: 351, Q: 192, Tanala: 1,916. Favourite: Hopscotch. Owner: Mr. Shaikh Kassam. Trainer: Sk Waseem Ahmed.

5. OLYMPIC FLAME PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): HAVELOCK CRUISE (Deepak Singh) 1, Spicy Star (Gaurav Singh) 2, Tetra Rama (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Blazer (Afroz Khan) 4. Hd, 1-1/2 and Nose. 1m, 27.13s. ₹26 (w), 7, 12 and 14 (p). SHP: 21, THP: 61, FP: 217, Q: 174, Tanala: 985. Favourite: British Empress. Owners: Mr. K.S.N. Murthy, Mr. P. Ranga Raju & Mr. C. Nanda Kumar. Trainer: D. Netto.

6. ZOOM ZOOM PLATE (1,600m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): LIGHTNING BOLT (Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Ashwa Yashobali (Gaddam) 2, Artistryy (Gaurav Singh) 3 and Reno Star (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 1-1/4, Sh and Hd. 1m, 39.04s. ₹8 (w), 6, 12 and 10 (p). SHP: 44, THP: 16, FP: 126, Q: 109, Tanala: 734. Favourite: Lightning Bolt. Owners: Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Ms. Simone Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Mr. Susheel Kumar Gupta rep. Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹537 (210 tkts.) and 30%: Rs. 230 (210 tkts.).

Mini jackpot: (i) ₹10, 940 (c/o) and (ii) 554 (12 tkts.).

Treble: (i) ₹557 (17 tkts.), (ii) 45 (263 tkts.).