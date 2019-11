Lightning Bolt strikes in the Artillery Cup

Lightning Bolt, piloted by David Allan, claimed the Artillery Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Sunday (Nov. 24). The winner is the property of M/s. Vijay Rac. & Farms P.L. rep. by M/s. V.K. Gupta & S.K. Gupta, M/s. Poonawalla Rac. & Br. P.L. rep. by Mr. Z.S. Poonawalla & Ms. S.Z. Poonawalla & Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey and trained by Deshmukh.

1. CABARET PLATE (1,100m), maiden 2-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): WAITOMA (Kiran Naidu) 1, Lifetime (Suraj Narredu) 2, Elegant Stroke (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Cheltenham (Akshay Kumar) 4. Not run: Turf Warrior. Nk, 4 and nk. 1m, 7.79s. ₹15 (w), 6, 5 and 6 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 31, Q: 13, Tla: 139. Favourite: Lifetime. Owners: M/s. Vinay Kumar & Gurpal Singh. Trainer: D. Netto.

2. DR. S.R. CAPTAIN MEMORIAL CUP (Div. III), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): ANGEL TESORO (B.R. Kumar) 1, Buzz Light Year (Akshay Kumar) 2, Flying Queen (Afroz Khan) 3 and Cover Girl (A.A. Vikrant) 4. 5, shd and 3. 1m, 14.25s. ₹22 (w), 7, 5 and 7 (p), SHP: 15, FP; 66, Q: 25, Tla: 233. Favourite: Healthandhappiness. Owners: Mrs. Marie Prasad, M/s. Munawar Hussain & K. Pradhyumna Reddy. Trainer: Sk. Waseem.

3. DR. S.R. CAPTAIN MEMORIAL CUP (Div. IV), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): FLAG OF HONOUR (Akshay Kumar) 1, Maxwell (A.A. Vikrant) 2, Promiseofhappiness (Rafique Sk.) 3 and Original Temptress (Koushik) 4. 3-1/4, 1 and 1/2. 1m, 13.95s. ₹13 (w), 6, 7 and 13 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 53, Q: 21, Tla: 313. Favourite: Flag Of Honour. Owners: M/s. T. Rakesh Reddy, Ashok Rupani, V. Narender Reddy, E. Anoop Kumar Reddy, Sunil Kumar Sethi, K. Rama Krishna, Mirza Ayub Baig & Hanumantha Rao Yerramsetty. Trainer: Faisal Hassan.

4. DR. S.R. CAPTAIN MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): STEPPER (G. Naresh) 1, Story Teller (Jitendra Singh) 2, Mystery (Santosh Raj) 3 and Star Racer (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1/2, hd and 3/4. 1m, 14.06s. ₹52 (w), 11, 7 and 25 (p), SHP: 16, FP: 393, Q: 125, Tla: 5,098. Favourite: Alliston. Owners: M/s. Teegala Mohan Reddy & Prabhakar Reddy Marri. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

5. SILVER DAGGER PLATE (Div. II), (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): TIGER OF THE SEA (Surya Prakash) 1, Brave Warrior (Koushik) 2, Crimson Fire (Rohit Kumar) 3 and Super Act (Akshay Kumar) 4. 3-3/4, 1/2 and nk. 1m, 40.67s. ₹13 (w), 8, 9 and 12 (p), SHP: 34, FP: 104, Q: 71, Tla: 516. Favourite: Tiger Of The Sea. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thakersey. Trainer: Deshmukh.

6. ARTILLERY CUP (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): LIGHTNING BOLT (David Allan) 1, Premier Action (Suraj Narredu) 2, Vijays Singham (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Tetra Rama (Akshay Kumar) 4. Not run: Lockhart. 1, nk and 7-1/2. 1m, 39.32s. ₹6 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 10, FP: 15, Q: 12, Tla: 20. Favourite: Lightning Bolt. Owners: M/s. Vijay Rac. & Farms P.L. rep. by M/s. V.K. Gupta & S.K. Gupta, M/s. Poonawalla Rac. & Br. P.L. rep. by Mr. Z.S. Poonawalla & Ms. S.Z. Poonawalla & Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: Deshmukh.

7. DR. S.R. CAPTAIN MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): GREEN TURF (A.A. Vikrant) 1, Air Salute (Afroz Khan) 2, Bar Et Law (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Augenstern (Suraj Narredu) 4. 1, 1 and 1. 1m, 13.88s. ₹15 (w), 9, 9 and 8 (p), SHP: 36, FP: 135, Q: 69, Tla: 441. Favourite: Green Turf. Owners: M/s. K. Rama Krishna, Aziz Ahmed Khan, Prakash Babu & Mirza Ayub Baig. Trainer: Faisal Hassan.

8. SILVER DAGGER PLATE (Div. I), (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): GUIDING FORCE (Suraj Narredu) 1, Kesariya Balam (Akshay Kumar) 2, Shiloh (R.S. Jodha) 3 and Solo Winner (Nakhat Singh) 4. Hd, 4-1/2, and 1/2. 1m, 40.66s. ₹19 (w), 9, 6 and 16 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 49, Q: 23, Tla: 578. Favourite: Kesariya Balam. Owners: Dr. Teegala Vijendra Reddy, M/s. Sudheer Reddy & Sharath Chandra Reddy Malipedhi. Trainer: Prasad Raju.

Jkt: ₹7,041 (53 tkts.), Runner-up: 524 (305 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 631 (126 tkts.), Tr (i): 307 (143 tkts.), (ii): 688 (49 tkts.), (iii): 155 (364 tkts.).