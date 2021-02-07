Lightning Bolt should score hat-trick

Lightning Bolt, who has won two races very well during this Hyderabad racing season, is in rousing form and should score a hat-trick in the Peddapalli Plate, the chief event of Sunday’s (February 7) races.

Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. GANGOTRI PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 1.45 p.m.: 1. Explosive (13) Mukesh Kumar 60.5, 2. Angel Tesoro (9) Kuldeep Singh 58, 3. Trump Star (7) Suraj Narredu 56.5, 4. Blissful (5) Nakhat Singh 56, 5. Blazing Speed (2) Ajeeth Kumar 55.5, 6. Star Dancer (3) Kiran Naidu 54, 7. Echoes Of Heaven (12) Santosh Raj N.R. 53.5, 8. Viking Sun (11) Md. Ismail 53.5, 9. Tapatio (6) Surya Prakash 53, 10. Berkeley (8) R. Laxmikanth 52.5, 11. Star Babe (4) Akshay Kumar 52, 12. Fantastic Show (10) B.R. Kumar 51.5, 13. Glendale (14) P. Gaddam 51.5 and 14. Let It Be Me (1) G. Naresh 51.5.

1. STAR DANCER, 2. TRUMP STAR, 3. EXPLOSIVE

2. ARISTOCRAT PLATE (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 2. 15: 1. Best Buddy (9) Nakhat Singh 56, 2. Indian Glory (1) Mukesh Kumar 56, 3. Jean Lafette (14) Kuldeep Singh 56, 4. Salisbury (6) Suraj Narredu 56, 5. Space Walk (2) B.R. Kumar 56, 6. Sye Ra (3) Surya Prakash 56, 7. Yesterday (11) R. Laxmikanth 56, 8. Allah Rakhi (4) Md. Ismail 54.5, 9. Ashwa Pishkin (13) Trevor 54.5, 10. Key To Time (8) Koushik 54.5, 11. Mehrnoosh (5) P. Gaddam 54.5, 12. Muaser (12) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 13. New Look (10) Kiran Naidu 54.5 and 14. Spectacular Cruise (7) Akshay Kumar 54.5.

1. ASHWA PUSHKIN, 2. SALISBURY, 3. SPECTACULAR CRUISE

3. DECCAN PRINCE PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 2.45: 1. British Empress (12) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Dandy Man (10) Trevor 58, 3. Red Snaper (2) Kiran Niadu 55, 4. That’s My Magic (1) Md. Ismail 55, 5. Beyond Limits (5) Gopal Singh 54.5, 6. Rhythm Selection (3) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 7. Zamora (8) Kuldeep Singh 54, 8. Mr. Shanghai (7) B.R. Kumar 53.5, 9. Loch Stella (9) C.P. Bopanna 53, 10. N R I Heights (4) Abhay Singh 53, 11. Cincia Azzurra (6) P. Gaddam 52, 12. Miss Marvellous (13) G. Naresh 51.5 and 13. Ulysses (11) Ajeeth Kumar 51.5.

1. DANDY MAN, 2. N R I HEIGHTS, 3. BRITISH EMPRESS

4. SUNNY BLOSSOM PLATE (2,000m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 3. 15: 1. Gusty Look (11) Rohit Kumar 60.5, 2. Advance Guard (6) P. Sai Kumar 59, 3. Buttonwood (7) Koushik 58.5, 4. Saffron Art (1) Suraj Narredu 57.5, 5. Francis Bacon (12) R. Laxmikanth 56.5, 6. Eagle Bluff (9) Akshay Kumar 55, 7. Aerial Combat (4) Santosh Raj N.R. 54.5, 8. N R I Touch (8) Abhay Singh 54, 9. Mt. Davidson (5) Kuldeep Singh 53, 10. Grand Finale (10) B.R. Kumar 52.5, 11. Lightning Fairy (14) Md. Ismail 52, 12. Melting Ice (2) Nakhat Singh 52, 13. Forever Bond (3) Ajeeth Kumar 51 and 14. Sun Dancer (13) Surya Prakash 50.

1. GUSTY LOOK, 2. SAFFRON ART, 3. EAGLE BLUFF

5. GANGOTRI PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 3.45: 1. Linewiler (1) Deepak Singh 61, 2. Green Turf (4) Akshay Kumar 59, 3. Southern Princess (8) Trevor 57, 4. Whiskey Martini (14) Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 5. Certitude (9) Suraj Narredu 56, 6. Hurricane (13) B.R. Kumar 55.5, 7. Classy Dame (12) Abhay Singh 55, 8. Thrill Of Power (10) Koushik 53.5, 9. O’Brien (6) Md. Ismail 53, 10. Sublime (7) Santosh Raj N.R. 53, 11. Shivalik Meadow (11) Ajeeth Kumar 52, 12. Air Salute (5) G. Naresh 51.5, 13. Lorena (3) R.S. Jodha 51.5 and 14. Felix Flame (2) P. Gaddam 50.

1. GREEN TURF, 2. WHISKEY MARTINI, 3. CERTITUDE

6. DECCAN PRINCE PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 4.15: 1. N R I Symbol (10) Deepak Singh 60, 2. Blazer (4) Kiran Naidu 57.5, 3. Balius (5) Abhay Singh 56.5, 4. Ayur Shakti (6) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 5. Max (12) G. Naresh 54.5, 6. Lockhart (7) P. Sai Kumar 54, 7. Forever Splendour (3) Trevor 53.5, 8. Crazy Horse (8) Akshay Kumar 53, 9. Mystery (1) Santosh Raj N.R. 53, 10. Dunkirk (9) Kuldeep Singh 52.5, 11. Mark My Day (2) B.R. Kumar 52.5 and 12. Kamyar (11) Gopal Singh 51.5.

1. FOREVER SPLENDOUR, 2. CRAZY HORSE, 3. KAMYAR

7. PEDDAPALLI PLATE (1,400m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II) — 4.45: 1. Lightning Bolt (8) Trevor 60, 2. Prince Valiant (9) Surya Prakash 60, 3. Agni (1) Suraj Narredu 59.5, 4. Sovet Pride (7) Akshay Kumar 58, 5. Artistryy (5) Mukesh Kumar 57.5, 6. Havelock Cruise (3) B.R. Kumar 57.5, 7. Long Range (13) Ajeeth Kumar 57, 8. Mark My Word (6) C.P. Bopanna 56.5, 9. That’s My Class (11) Md. Ismail 55.5, 10. Starlight (2) P. Sai Kumar 55, 11. Destined Dynamite (12) R. Manish 54.5, 12. Southern Legacy (4) Santosh Raj N.R. 53.5 and 13. Ashwa Yashobali (10) P. Gaddam 52.5.

1. LIGHTNING BOLT, 2. AGNI, 3. SOVET PRIDE

8. STORM TROOPER PLATE (1,600m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III) — 5.15: 1. Alexanderthegreat (9) B.R. Kumar 60, 2. Astronaut (12) R. Laxmikanth 60, 3. Detonator (3) Rohit Kumar 60, 4. Kapell Bruke (14) Deepak Singh 60, 5. Queen Blossom (2) Kiran Naidu 60, 6. Greek Soul (6) Mukesh Kumar 59.5, 7. Prime Gardenia (11) Ajeeth Kumar 59.5, 8. Princess Shana (10) Surya Prakash 59, 9. Hip Hop (5) Kuldeep Singh 58.5, 10. Cephalonia (1) G. Naresh 58, 11. Bedazzled (13) Koushik 57.5, 12. Kintsugi (4) Abhay Singh 56.5, 13. A Hundred Echoes (8) Akshay Kumar 56 and 14. Shanu Shanu (7) Nakhat Singh 56.

1. KINTSUGI, 2. A HUNDRED ECHOES, 3. KAPELL BRUKE

Day’s Best: FOREVER SPLENDOUR

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3; (ii) 3, 4 & 5; (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.