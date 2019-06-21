Lightning Bolt, Natalma, New Creation, Well Connected and Manzoni impress

Lightning Bolt, Natalma, New Creation, Well Connected and Manzoni impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (June 21)

Inner sand:

1400m: Agnar (Surya) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 51.5. Eased up.

1600m: Invicta (Antony) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-36, 1,200/1-19.5, 1,000/1-6, 600/39.5. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

1000m: Ispelldangertoall (Merchant) 1-16, 600/45. Strode out well. Manzoni (Srinath) 1-11, 600/44. Pleased. Elite Agent (P.S. Chouhan) 1-14.5, 600/43. Moved well.

1200m: Hope Spinel (Akshay) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Iconic Princess (R. Marshall) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Strode out well. Aachen (S. Shareef) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Shaped well. Torosanto (S. Shareef), Sun Splash (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Constanza (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Ruletheworld (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Vijays Singham (P.S. Chouhan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Bernardini (S. Shareef) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Well Connected (Zervan) 1-31, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. In fine nick.

1400m: Alberto (Sandesh), Sir Lancelot (R. Marshall) 1-45, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1600m: Natalma (Zervan) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Maintains form. Lightning Bolt (P.S. Chouhan) 1-55, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A pleasing display. New Creation (Sandesh) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/44. Impressed.