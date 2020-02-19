Lightning Bolt, Consigliori, Cosmos and Mr Humble shine

BENGALURU:

19 February 2020 18:26 IST

Lightning Bolt, Consigliori, Cosmos and Mr Humble shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Feb. 19)

Inner sand:

600m: Ansaldo (Antony) 40.5. Moved freely. A 3-y-o (Win Legend-Conceptual) (B. Harish), Compliance (Selvaraj) 40. They moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Bentley (S. Hussain), a 3-y-o (Whatsthescript - Cherokee Star) (Mark) 44. They finished together. Annalease (rb), Exaltation (Mark) 45. They moved on the bit. Lightning Charlie (rb), Successful Affair (R. Manish) 46. They moved freely. Mystic Eye (Kiran Rai), a 3-y-o (China Visit-Anaroma) (Rayan) 46. They moved on the bit. Roman Senator (David Allan) 43. Pleased. Spirit Bruce (Kiran Rai) 46. Easy.

1000m: Temple Dancer (rb), Tequila Tornado (rb) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. Former finished well in front. Grey Channel (D. Patel) 1-15, 600/43. Worked well.

1200m: Richmond Hill (Kiran Rai), Mayurana (P. Ramesh) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They moved well. Incitatus (R. Manish) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Shaped well. Mr Humble (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved attractively. Ombudsman (Darshan) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Glorious Logan (rb), Smithsonian (Chetan G) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Shanaey (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Lightning Bolt (Irvan) 1-24, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. An excellent display.

1400m: Garamond (Mrs. Silva) 1-46, (1,400-600) 59. In fine condition. Augustina (S. Shareef) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Consigliori (S. John) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A fine display.

1600m: Cosmos (Irvan) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. In fine fettle. Royal Crystal (S. John) 2-5, 1,400/1-33.5, 1,200/1-33, 1,000/1-17.5, 600/47. Moved on the bit.