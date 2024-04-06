Light The World claims the Welcome Trophy

April 06, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Light The World (C. Umesh up) won the Welcome Trophy (1,200m), the main event of the opening day’s races here on Saturday (April. 6). The winner is owned by M/s. Cairnhill Stud Farm & M/s. Sarainaga Racing and trained by Vijay Singh.

1. BLUE MOUNTAIN HANDICAP: ALL STARS (Inyat) 1, Knotty Power (P. Ajeet Kumar) 2, Mr Starc (M.S. Deora) 3 and Mon General (K.V. Baskar) 4. 7-1/2, 1 and 5. 1m 13.35s.

Owners: Mr. V.C. Narashima Reddy & M/s. Sans Craintes Stud Farm. Trainer: Sebastian.

2. WELCOME TROPHY: LIGHT THE WORLD (C. Umesh) 1, Lavish Girl (P. Vikram) 2, Knotty One (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Royal Defender (Nakhat Singh) 4. Not run: Bluemed. 3, 3-1/2 and 3-1/4. 1m 13.43s.

Owners: M/s. Cairnhill Stud Farm & M/s. Sarainaga Racing. Trainer: Vijay Singh.

3. LOVEDALE HANDICAP: QUEEN ANULA (K.V. Baskar) 1, Gajabo Grande (S. Imran) 2, Dancing Queen (Inayat) 3 and Black Label (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 2, 3/4 and lnk. 1m 20.28s.

Owner: Dr. Murali Venkataswamy. Trainer: V. Ajith Kumar.

4. NILGIRIS MUNICIPALITY TROPHY (Div. I): NEZIAH (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Berrettini (Ram Nandan) 2, Anzio (C. Umesh) 3 and Priceless Ruler (Farid Ansari) 4. 1-1/2, 2-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 13.15s.

Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta, M/s. Deciding Factor & Mr. SP. Thirunavukkarasu & Mrs. Rina Mahindra. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

5. NILGIRIS MUNICIPALITY TROPHY (Div. II): PNEUMA (M.S. Deora) 1, Speculation (Nakhat Singh) 2, Knotty Wonder (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Moriset (L.A. Rozario) 4. Lnk, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m 13.12s.

Owners: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: Suraj Shaw.

6. KURINJI HANDICAP: MULTICROWN (Nakhat Singh) 1, Royal Baron (C. Brisson) 2, Suryakrishi (P. Vikram) 3 and Amazing Attraction (C. Umesh) 4. 4, 2 and lnk. 1m 25.67s.

Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: B. Suresh.

