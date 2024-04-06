GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Light The World claims the Welcome Trophy

April 06, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Racing Correspondent

Light The World (C. Umesh up) won the Welcome Trophy (1,200m), the main event of the opening day’s races here on Saturday (April. 6). The winner is owned by M/s. Cairnhill Stud Farm & M/s. Sarainaga Racing and trained by Vijay Singh.

1. BLUE MOUNTAIN HANDICAP: ALL STARS (Inyat) 1, Knotty Power (P. Ajeet Kumar) 2, Mr Starc (M.S. Deora) 3 and Mon General (K.V. Baskar) 4. 7-1/2, 1 and 5. 1m 13.35s.

Owners: Mr. V.C. Narashima Reddy & M/s. Sans Craintes Stud Farm. Trainer: Sebastian.

2. WELCOME TROPHY: LIGHT THE WORLD (C. Umesh) 1, Lavish Girl (P. Vikram) 2, Knotty One (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Royal Defender (Nakhat Singh) 4. Not run: Bluemed. 3, 3-1/2 and 3-1/4. 1m 13.43s.

Owners: M/s. Cairnhill Stud Farm & M/s. Sarainaga Racing. Trainer: Vijay Singh.

3. LOVEDALE HANDICAP: QUEEN ANULA (K.V. Baskar) 1, Gajabo Grande (S. Imran) 2, Dancing Queen (Inayat) 3 and Black Label (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 2, 3/4 and lnk. 1m 20.28s.

Owner: Dr. Murali Venkataswamy. Trainer: V. Ajith Kumar.

4. NILGIRIS MUNICIPALITY TROPHY (Div. I): NEZIAH (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Berrettini (Ram Nandan) 2, Anzio (C. Umesh) 3 and Priceless Ruler (Farid Ansari) 4. 1-1/2, 2-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 13.15s.

Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta, M/s. Deciding Factor & Mr. SP. Thirunavukkarasu & Mrs. Rina Mahindra. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

5. NILGIRIS MUNICIPALITY TROPHY (Div. II): PNEUMA (M.S. Deora) 1, Speculation (Nakhat Singh) 2, Knotty Wonder (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Moriset (L.A. Rozario) 4. Lnk, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m 13.12s.

Owners: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: Suraj Shaw.

6. KURINJI HANDICAP: MULTICROWN (Nakhat Singh) 1, Royal Baron (C. Brisson) 2, Suryakrishi (P. Vikram) 3 and Amazing Attraction (C. Umesh) 4. 4, 2 and lnk. 1m 25.67s.

Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: B. Suresh.

