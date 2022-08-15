Lifes Song claims the Independence Cup
Mr. S. Pathy's Lifes Song piloted by Kiran Naidu won the Independence Cup, the main event of Monday's (Aug. 15) races. R.H. Sequeira trains the winner.
1. DONCASTER PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): TIGER MOUNTAIN (Kiran Naidu) 1, Yaletown (Akshay Kumar) 2, Resurgence (Surya Prakash) 3 and Wind Sprite (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 7, 2-3/4 and 2. 1m 27. 10s. ₹106 (w), 14, 10 and 14 (p). SHP: 35, THP: 49, SHW: 49 and 12, FP: 329, Q: 62, Tanala: 728. Favourite: Yaletown.
Owners: Mr. Gurpal Singh & Mr. Shantanu Sharma. Trainer: D. Netto.
2. KAMAREDDY PLATE (1,600m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): STARWALT (Nakhat Singh) 1, Gurbaaz (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Isra (Aneel) 3 and Ashwa Migsun (B.R. Kumar) 4. 3, Nk and 3/4. 1m 41. 20s. ₹24 (w), 10, 18 and 25 (p). SHP: 55, THP: 61, SHW: 12 and 37, FP: 186, Q: 132, Tanala: 778. Favourite: Ice Berry.
Owner: Mr. C.S. Kaushik. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.
3. ANANTHAGIRI HILLS PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BLACK ONYX (D.S. Deora) 1, Indian Temple (Mohit Singh) 2, Blazing Jupiter (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Siyavash (Abhay Singh) 4. 4-3/4, Nk and 3. 1m 13. 86s. ₹20 (w), 13, 70 and 17 (p). SHP: 245, THP: 50, SHW: 14 and 105, FP: 607, Q: 543, Tanala: 6,421. Favourite: Black Onyx.
Owner: Mr. Rajeev Sharma. Trainer: Magan Singh.
4. DEVARAKONDA PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): GALWAN (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Lamha (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Char Ek Char (Ishwar Singh) 3 and Miss Marvellous (Afroz Khan) 4. 3/4, Nk and 2. 1m 41. 62s. ₹25 (w), 10, 12 and 28 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 61, SHW: 14 and 15, FP: 70, Q: 29, Tanala: 393. Favourite: Lamha.
Owner: Col. S.B. Nair. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.
5. INDEPENDENCE CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): LIFES SONG (Kiran Naidu) 1, Kingston (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Blue Origin (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Morior Invictus (Ishwar Singh) 4. 1-1/2, 1/2 and Sh. 1m 13. 14s. ₹23 (w), 13, 11 and 12 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 48, SHW: 20 and 26, FP: 118, Q: 45, Tanala: 152. Favourite: Blue Origin.
Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.
6. THREE WISHES PLATE (1,100m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): GOLDEN FORZA (Kuldeep Singh) 1, N R I Secret (Santosh Raj) 2, Inside Story (R.S. Jodha) 3 and Charmer (Nakhat Singh) 4. Not run: Healthandhappiness. 6, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 7. 39s. ₹20 (w), 10, 11 and 37 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 93, SHW: 14 and 23 (p). FP: 57, Q: 40, Tanala: 715. Favourite: Golden Forza.
Owners: Mr. C.S. Suresh, Mr. Manish Jaiswal & Mr. Sudhir Paramanand Bajaj. Trainer: S. Sreekant.
Jackpot: 70%: ₹673 (356 tkts.), 30%: 98 (1,045 tkts.).
Mini Jackpot: 277 (163 tkts.).
Treble: (i) 1,325 (27 tkts.), (ii) 169 (216 tkts.).
