Lex Luthor shines

Lex Luthor shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Oct. 25) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Excellent Star (Rupesh) 40. Easy. Menilly (V. Jodha), One Wish (Ajinkya) 38. They finished level freely. Luminosity (rb) 40. Easy. Chat (Nazil) 41. Easy. Pisa (Mansoor) 37. Moved well. Django (rb) 37. Worked well.

800m: Gimme (Parmar) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Northern Lights (C. Umesh), Zborowski (app) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Almas (V. Jodha), Harriet (Dashrath) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Tureci (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Urged. Remus (Mansoor) 52, 600/37. Responded well. Lex Luthor (Nazil) 49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Gangster (rb) 52, 600/38. Moved freely.

1000m: Flying Scotsman (Ajinkya) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Demetrius (Nazil), Speculator (Kuldeep) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. The pair moved level freely. Hunar (Shelar), Away She Goes (Mansoor) 1-11, 600/42. They were easy.

Noted on October 24 — inner sand:

600m: Northern Lights (C. Umesh), Zborowski (app) 41. Pair level.

800m: Alpine Star (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Tasman (rb) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Periwinkle (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Diamondintherough (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Karyna (Neeraj), Grand Accord (Rupesh) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Liberation (Jaykumar) 52, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Mount Sinai (V. Jodha) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Worked freely. Trinket (Jaykumar), Lord Vader (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: A Star Is Born (Neeraj) 1-19, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Jetfire (D.A. Naik), Multiencrypted (Dhebe) 1-6, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead. IL Divino (Shahrukh) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Jumped out well. 2/y/os Caliph (Jaykumar), Impulsive (rb) 1-13, 800/57, 600/42. Pair level.