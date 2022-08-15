Leto bags the Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Independence Million

Trainer Imtiaz Sait's Leto, ridden by A. Sandesh, won the Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Independence Million powered by SRS Group, the main attraction of Monday's (Aug. 15) races here.

The winner is owned by M/s. Sudendu Shah, K.M. Shah, Mrs. Preeti C. Shah, Mrs. Pooja S. Shah & Mr. Rahul Shah.

1. SAINT EMILION PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: MAD LOVE (Trevor) 1, Jack Bauer (Kirtish) 2, Commandment (Srinath) 3 and Toussaint (Parmar) 4. 4-3/4, Lnk and 2. 1m 27. 38s. ₹38 (w), 17, 16 and 14 (p). SHP: 50, FP: 207, Q: 104, Tanala: 566 and 166. Favourite: Commandment.

Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

2. ROYAL BARBERS TROPHY (DIV. II) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: LADY CADET (Santosh) 1, Montgomery (Chouhan) 2, Nelson River (Ajinkya) 3 and Zip Along (Dashrath) 4. 5-3/4, 4-1/4 and Nk. 1m 10. 85s. ₹79 (w), 20, 10 and 71 (p). SHP: 39, FP: 400, Q: 59, Tanala: 1,634 and 1,109. Favourite: Montgomery.

Owner: Mukteshwar Rac LLP. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

3. UK RACING ON PLAY.RWITC.COM PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 66: ALASTAIR (Chouhan) 1, Multistarrer (Trevor) 2, Pure (Parmar) 3 and Arabian Phoenix (A. Prakash) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m 40. 26s. ₹18 (w), 13, 17 and 19 (p). SHP: 46, FP: 83, Q: 86, Tanala: 316 and 151. Favourite: Alastair.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke & Mr. Jay V. Shirke. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. ENLIGHTENMENT PLATE (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: KINNARA (Kaviraj) 1, Petronia (Trevor) 2, Count Of Savoy (Srinath) 3 and Alicia (C. Umesh) 4. 2-1/4, Sh and 3-3/4. 1m 25. 83s. ₹65 (w), 16, 10 and 19 (p). SHP: 26, FP: 139, Q: 69, Tanala: 664 and 776. Favourite: Petronia.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Keki D. Mehta & Mr. Dara K. Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. ROYAL BARBERS TROPHY (DIV. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: KAITLAN (Sandesh) 1, Weronika (Kaviraj) 2, Touch Of Fury (Nirmal) 3 and Golden Lioness (Chouhan) 4. Not run: Sweet Emotion. 11-1/2, 2-1/2 and 1/2. 1m 11. 16s. ₹28 (w), 10, 43 and 56 (p). SHP: 211, FP: 1,083, Q: 588, Tanala: 5,485 and 1,567. Favourite: House Of Lords.

Owner: Mr. Geoffrey B. Nagpal. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

6. MAYOR BABURAO SANAS MEMORIAL INDEPENDENCE MILLION POWERED BY SRS GROUP (2,000m), Cl. IV, 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: LETO (Sandesh) 1, Souza (Chouhan) 2, Amped (Parmar) 3 and She Is On Fire (M.S. Deora) 4. 1-1/2, 3/4 and 12-1/4. 2m 7. 75s. ₹58 (w), 35, 18 and 15 (p). SHP: 40, FP: 217, Q: 97, Tanala: 1,295 and 951. Favourite: Souza.

Owners: M/s. Sudendu Shah, K.M. Shah, Mrs. Preeti C. Shah, Mrs. Pooja S. Shah & Mr. Rahul Shah. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

7. JANARDHAN TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: ESPERANZA (Zervan) 1, Enlightened (Srinath) 2, Champers On Ice (A. Prakash) 3 and Magileto (M.S. Deora) 4. 4-1/4, 1-3/4 and 1-1/4. 59. 12s. ₹22 (w), 14, 18 and 53 (p). SHP: 31, FP: 112, Q: 58, Tanala: 1,442 and 741. Favourite: Esperanza.

Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Shazaan Shah.

8. TRUE ELEGANCE PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: NORTHERN SINGER (Dashrath) 1, Divine Soul (Ayyar) 2, Cognosco (Nazil) 3 and Red Dust (A. Prakash) 4. Not run: Myrcella and Supreme Being. 10-3/4, Nk and Snk. 59. 53s. ₹50 (w), 15, 114 and 13 (p). SHP: 476, FP: 6,118, Q: 1,656, Tanala: 9,353 and 1,603. Favourite: Cognosco.

Owner: Mr. Harisharan Devgan. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹18,781 (17 tkts.), 30%: 1,279 (107 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 529 (54 tkts.), (ii) 915 (59 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 89,818 (1 tkt), 30%: 3,849 (10 tkts.).