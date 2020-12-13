Leopard Rock wins F.D. Wadia Trophy

Pune:

13 December 2020 19:06 IST

Leopard Rock (Suraj Narredu up) won the F.D. Wadia Trophy (Gr. 3), the feature event of the Mumbai races held here on Sunday (Dec. 13). The winner is owned by Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt Ltd & Mr. Dilip G. Jhangiani, Mr. Sunil G. Jhangiani & Mr. Milan J. Patel rep. Equest (India) Pvt. Ltd. M. Narredu trains the winner. M. Narredu had two mores successes on the day.

1. NOBLE OPINION PLATE (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: BETWEEN FRIENDS (M. Ayyar) 1, Thea’s Pet (Kaviraj) 2, Divija (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Pezula (K. Pranil) 4. 1/2, 1/2, 2. 59.95s. Owners: Est Of Late Hiroo G. Matai & Mr. S.S. Shah. Trainer: S.S. Shah.

2. AN ACQUIRED TASTE PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: PRICELESS SILVER (Suraj Narredu) 1, Arcadia (Neeraj) 2, Ciplad (Dashrath) 3 and Fassbinder (Zervan) 4. 2-1/4, Nose, 4. 1m, 27.43s. Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldhana, Mr. Mark Saldhana & Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M. Narredu.

3. MAPLE STAR PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: RED CARNATION (Aniket) 1, Agrami (Peter) 2, Epiphany (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Safdar (Bhawani) 4. Sh, 1-1/4, 2-1/4. 1m, 12.37s. Owners: Begum Shaherbanoo Husain Lagad & Mr. Harisharan Hardial Devgan. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

Note: Wild Flower (J. Chinoy up) got planted in the starting stalls and did not participate.

4. PRICELESS PLATE (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: BOLD LEGEND (Chouhan) 1, Luminous (Srinath) 2, Fire N Ice (Neeraj) 3 and Marrakesh (C.S. Jodha) 4. 2-1/2, 1, 2. 2m, 8.84s. Owners: M/s. S.R. Sanas, Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Inderraj Anand. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. CURSETJEE DHUNJISHAW TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: GALLANTRY (C.S. Jodha) 1, Notoriety (Neeraj) 2, Noble Heir (K. Kadam) 3 and Tudor Hall (Zervan) 4. Sh, 1/2, Nk, 1m, 41.50s. Owners: Mr. Ram H. Shroff & Mr. Raj H. Shroff rep. Stride Livestock Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Javed F. Tapia and Mr. Azim F. Tapia rep. Clover Livestock Pvt Ltd & Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M. Narredu.

6. F.D. WADIA TROPHY (Gr. 3) (1,400m), (Terms) 3-y-o only: LEOPARD ROCK (Suraj Narredu) 1, Tigrio (Srinath) 2, Miss Muffet (A. Sandesh) 3 and Hioctane (Parmar) 4. 1, 3/4,3-1/4. 1m, 27.98s. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Dilip G. Jhangiani, Mr. Sunil G. Jhangiani & Mr. Milan J. Patel rep. Equest (India) Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M. Narredu.

7. AN ACQUIRED TASTE PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: RAMBUNCTIOUS (Neeraj) 1, Magic In The Wind (Parmar) 2, Iron Throne (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Allied Attack (Dashrath) 4. 3-12, Lnk, Lnk. 1m, 27.70s. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

8. NOBLE OPINION PLATE (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: C’EST L’AMOUR (Kaviraj) 1, Ame (Parmar) 2, Thunderclap (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Tristar (Chouhan) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4, 1. 1m, 0.04s. Owners: Begum Shaherbanoo Husain Lagad rep. Chetak Horse Racing Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.