Leopard Rock shines

Leopard Rock shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (July 26) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Remus (Mansoor) 38.5. Moved freely. Rasputin (Hamir) 39. Moved fluently. Exclusive (Towfeeq) 41. Easy.

800m: Golden Kingdom (Nirmal), Touch Of Fury (Santosh) 54, 600/40. Former finished well clear. In Contention (V. Jodha), Market King (Ajinkya) 53, 600/39.5. They moved level freely. Cognosco (Ayyar) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Summer Night (Ajinkya), Kamilah (V. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Bold Advance (Agarwal) 54, 600/41. Slightly urged. Walter (V. Jodha), Midsummer Star (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely. Esperanza (Zervan) 52, 600/38. Responded well. Son Of A Gun (Agarwal) 54, 600/39. Good. Excellent Star (T.S. Jodha), Dagger’s Strike (Ayyar) 52, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level. Sinner (Mansoor) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Dragoness (Daman) 53, 600/38. Moved well. Kinnara (P.S. Chouhan), Alastair (C. Umesh) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Tyrone Black (rb) 52, 600/40. Moved well. Majestic Warrior (Agarwal) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Lex Luthor (Nazil) 56, 600/41. Easy. Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Botero (P.S. Chouhan), Bold Legend (Kaviraj) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Starry Spirit (Hamir), Flying Halo (rb) 54, 600/40. Fromer made up three lengths and easily finished a length in front. Pisa (Shelar) 54, 600/41. Moved freely.

1000m: Full Of Grace (Shelar), Vikramaditya (Mansoor) 1-9, 600/41. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Aah Bella (Hamir), Alfayiz (C.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely.

1200m: Chat (Nazil) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved well.


