Leopard Rock, Royal Commander, Walking Brave Illustrious Ruler please

February 28, 2022 19:29 IST

Leopard Rock, Royal Commander, Walking Brave Illustrious Ruler pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 28).

Outer sand: 800m: Still I Rise (rb) 57, 600/41. Retains form. Cavallo Veloce (rb), Masterpiece (A. Imran Khan) 56.5, 600/41.5. They worked well.

1000m: Streek (rb) 1-10.5, 800/58, 600/45.5. Eased up. Amendment (Farhan Alam), My Opinion (rb) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/42. They are in fine trim.

Inner sand: 600m: La Jefa (P. Vikram) 42.5. Easy. Shez R Star (Ankit Pal) 48.

800m: Ignorance Is Bliss (Ankit Pal) 58, 600/41.5. Urged. Beethoven (rb) 58, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Angelino (rb) 52.5, 600/39. In fine condition. Illustrious Ruler (Farid Ansari) 54.5, 600/38. Moved well. Wellington (N. Jodha) 1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. Glorious Evensong (rb) 59, 600/45. Easy. Diamond And Pearls (Ramandeep) 1-3, 600/48. Oscars Thunder (S. Kabdhar), Striking Distance (Zulquar Nain) 57.5, 600/43.5. They finished together. The Intimidator (Farhan Alam) 1-2, 600/46.5. A 3-y-o (Tenth Star-Amazing Approach) (Ramandeep), Hebron (rb) 59.5, 600/45.5 Former finished a length in front. Easy Rider (Joseph) 54, 600/39. Pushed in the last part. King Roger (Ankit Pal) 1-0, 600/45. Easy.

1000m: Eagle Bluff (Ankit Pal)1-13, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Easy. Octavian (A.M. Alam) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. Handy. MSG Fantasy (Ankit Pal) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Well in hand. Royal Commander (Shyam Kumar) 1-11, 800/53.5, 600/38. Impressed. Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Caught the eye. Redoutable (rb) 1-14, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Arc De Triomphe (N. Jodha) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Aretha (P. Vikram) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Innisbrook (Md. Feroze) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Walking Brave (S. Kamble) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. In fine nick. Spectacle (Yash Narredu) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Moresco (Farhan Alam) 1-14, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Eased up. Renegade (Shaliyar Khan) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Gangster (Joseph) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Stretched out well. King Louis (P. Vikram) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy.

1200m: Corfe Castle (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43. Easy.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Cartel (C. Brisson), Sangavai (Sai Vamsi), Kundavai (B. Dharshan) 1-9.66. They jumped out well. Ignition (Shahar Babu), Amazing Kitten (rb) 1-13.16. Latter jumped out well. Queen Of Fame (Ramandeep), Artic Star (rb) 1-7.10. They took a good jump. Star Waves (rb), Obsession (A. Imran Khan) 1-5.42. They took a level jump, former finished well in front. Yaadein (S. Kabdhar), Puissance (rb) 1-7.97. They jumped out well. Carnoustie (rb), Orin Swift (Shaliyar Khan) 1-8.33. They jumped out well and the former finished five lengths in front. Rubirosa (P. Vikram), Andorra (Md. Feroze), Desi Empress (Farhan Alam) 1-9.40. They jumped out well and finished in that order. Sprit Of Zion (rb), Cedar Wood (Ramandeep) 1-8.64. A 3-y-o (Pinson-Premier Perception) (Shaliyar Khan), The Sting (rb) 1-9.44.