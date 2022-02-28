Races

Leopard Rock, Royal Commander, Walking Brave Illustrious Ruler please

Leopard Rock, Royal Commander, Walking Brave Illustrious Ruler pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 28).

Outer sand: 800m: Still I Rise (rb) 57, 600/41. Retains form. Cavallo Veloce (rb), Masterpiece (A. Imran Khan) 56.5, 600/41.5. They worked well.

1000m: Streek (rb) 1-10.5, 800/58, 600/45.5. Eased up. Amendment (Farhan Alam), My Opinion (rb) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/42. They are in fine trim.

Inner sand: 600m: La Jefa (P. Vikram) 42.5. Easy. Shez R Star (Ankit Pal) 48.

800m: Ignorance Is Bliss (Ankit Pal) 58, 600/41.5. Urged. Beethoven (rb) 58, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Angelino (rb) 52.5, 600/39. In fine condition. Illustrious Ruler (Farid Ansari) 54.5, 600/38. Moved well. Wellington (N. Jodha) 1-0.5, 600/45. Easy. Glorious Evensong (rb) 59, 600/45. Easy. Diamond And Pearls (Ramandeep) 1-3, 600/48. Oscars Thunder (S. Kabdhar), Striking Distance (Zulquar Nain) 57.5, 600/43.5. They finished together. The Intimidator (Farhan Alam) 1-2, 600/46.5. A 3-y-o (Tenth Star-Amazing Approach) (Ramandeep), Hebron (rb) 59.5, 600/45.5 Former finished a length in front. Easy Rider (Joseph) 54, 600/39. Pushed in the last part. King Roger (Ankit Pal) 1-0, 600/45. Easy.

1000m: Eagle Bluff (Ankit Pal)1-13, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. Easy. Octavian (A.M. Alam) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. Handy. MSG Fantasy (Ankit Pal) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Well in hand. Royal Commander (Shyam Kumar) 1-11, 800/53.5, 600/38. Impressed. Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Caught the eye. Redoutable (rb) 1-14, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Arc De Triomphe (N. Jodha) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Aretha (P. Vikram) 1-14.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Innisbrook (Md. Feroze) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Walking Brave (S. Kamble) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. In fine nick. Spectacle (Yash Narredu) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Moresco (Farhan Alam) 1-14, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Eased up. Renegade (Shaliyar Khan) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Gangster (Joseph) 1-9, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Stretched out well. King Louis (P. Vikram) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy.

1200m: Corfe Castle (rb) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43. Easy.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Cartel (C. Brisson), Sangavai (Sai Vamsi), Kundavai (B. Dharshan) 1-9.66. They jumped out well. Ignition (Shahar Babu), Amazing Kitten (rb) 1-13.16. Latter jumped out well. Queen Of Fame (Ramandeep), Artic Star (rb) 1-7.10. They took a good jump. Star Waves (rb), Obsession (A. Imran Khan) 1-5.42. They took a level jump, former finished well in front. Yaadein (S. Kabdhar), Puissance (rb) 1-7.97. They jumped out well. Carnoustie (rb), Orin Swift (Shaliyar Khan) 1-8.33. They jumped out well and the former finished five lengths in front. Rubirosa (P. Vikram), Andorra (Md. Feroze), Desi Empress (Farhan Alam) 1-9.40. They jumped out well and finished in that order. Sprit Of Zion (rb), Cedar Wood (Ramandeep) 1-8.64. A 3-y-o (Pinson-Premier Perception) (Shaliyar Khan), The Sting (rb) 1-9.44.


