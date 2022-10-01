Leopard Rock, Raffaello and Rodrigo show out

Racing Correspondent Pune
October 01, 2022 17:39 IST

Leopard Rock, Raffaello and Rodrigo showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Oct. 1) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Ron (Zameer) 41. Easy. 2/y/os Irish Gold (Mosin), Excellent Art -- Zain Arion (Vinod) 39. Pair moved level freely. 2/y/os Roderic O' Connor -- Remembrance Of You (V. Bunde), Leitir Mor -- Queen's Guest (Nazil) 41. Pair level. 2/y/o Roderic O' Connor -- Star Of Venus (Vinod) 40. Easy.

800m: Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Periwinkle (Nazil) 52, 600/37. Worked well. Myrcella (Zervan) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. A Star Is Born (Neeraj) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Tristar (Zervan) 51, 600/37. Worked well. High Spirit (S. Chinoy) 51, 600/39. Urged. Prinia (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Pressed in the last part. Lightning Blaze (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Pushed.

1000m: Leopard Rock (S.J. Sunil) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Right To Privacy (Neeraj), Pyrrhus (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They were pushed and finished level. Golden Neil (S. Chinoy) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed.

1200m: Raffaello (Mosin), Fashion Icon (V. Bunde) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Rodrigo (Vinod), Balenciaga (Rupesh) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Former strode out well and finished well clear. Kirkines (Neeraj), Multistarrer (Mansoor) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely.

1400m: Sandman (Neeraj) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Aah Bella (Saba), Pride's Angel (Sandesh) 1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and finished level. Intense Belief (Mosin), Champagne Smile (V. Bunde) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-10, 600/43. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level. Theon (Chouhan) 1-41, 600/43. Easy.

