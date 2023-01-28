Leopard Rock obliges in the South India Sprinters Trial Stakes

January 28, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Deepesh Narredu’ s Leopard Rock (ridden by Yash Narredu) won the South India Sprinters Trial Stakes (1,200m), the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (Jan. 28). The winner is owned by Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock M/s. Equest Pvt. Ltd. Deepesh saddled two more winners on the day.

1. ALEXANDRIA HANDICAP: THREE OF A KIND (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Lady Zeen (Farid Ansari) 2, Regal Kid (Likith Appu) 3 and Cloud Jumper (Mukesh Kumar) 4. 4-3/4, snk and 1. 1m, 28.12s. ₹24 (w), 12, 14 and 27 (p), SHP: 33, FP: 74, Q: 39, Tla: 378. Owner: Mr. Shariq Joshy. Trainer: G. Parmar.

2. GOLD STREET HANDICAP: GREAT SPIRIT (M. Bhaskar) 1, Chaposa Springs (S. Kamble) 2, Palsy Walsy (M.S. Deora) 3 and Sinatra (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Not run: Zucardi. 3/4, hd and 3/4. 1m, 28.12s. ₹65 (w), 16, 10 and 55 (p), SHP: 25, FP: 183, Q: 48, Tla: 1,327. Owner: Sohna Stud Farm. Trainer: D. Narredu.

3. DIVINE LIGHT HANDICAP: ILLUSTRIOUS RULER (Farid Ansari) 1, Ayur Shakti (Inayat) 2, Night Hunt (S.A. Amit) 3 and Renegade (Likith Appu) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/2 and snk. 1m, 26.18s. ₹29 (w), 10, 19 and 29 (p), SHP: 24, FP: 162, Q: 66, Tla: 1,571. Owner: Mr. K. Muthuvellayan. Trainer: R. Foley.

4. RED MILLS MILLION: BRAVE TROOPER (S. Saqlain) I, Miss Allure (Yash Narredu) 2, Swarga (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Multicrown (S. Kamble) 4. 1, 2-1/2 and 4-1/4. 1m, 28.30s. ₹17 (w), 12, 10 and 10 (p), SHP: 25, FP: 34, Q: 25, Tla: 112. Owners: M/s. Rakesh, B.P. Devaraj & Tajamul Waseem Khan. Trainer: Rakesh.

5. SOUTH INDIA SPRINTERS TRIAL STAKES: LEOPARD ROCK (Yash Narredu) 1, The Sovereign Orb (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, O Hansini (S. Saqlain) 3 and Gods Plan (S.A. Amit) 4. 3, 2 and 3/4. 1m, 11.24s. ₹17 (w), 11 and 16 (p), SHP: 27, FP: 46, Q: 38, Tla: 50. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock M/s. Equest Pvt Ltd. Trainer D. Narredu.

6. IN THE SPOTLIGHT HANDICAP: SUCCESSION (Yash Narredu) 1, Augusta (S. Saqlain) 2, Gold Kite (Dashrath Singh) 3 and Valeska (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 12.66s. ₹60 (w), 12, 19 and 11 (p), SHP: 43, FP: 171, Q: 124, Tla: 702. Owners: M/s. Gainsville Stud & Agl.Farm, Mr. Kishore Rungta & Mr. Saleem Fazelbhoy. Trainer: D. Narredu.

Jackpot: ₹7,996 (9 tkts.); Runner-up: 656 (47 tkts.); Mini Jkt: 1,035 (26 tkts.), Tr (i): 2,405 (8 tkts); (ii): 142 (246 tkts.).