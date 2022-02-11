Leopard Rock obliges in feature event

CHENNAI:

Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu astride) won the South India Sprinters Trial Stakes, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Feb. 11). The winner is owned by J.M. Livestock & M/s. Equest and trained by D. Narredu.

1. PRINCE OF TROY HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 00 to 25 (no whip): BAY OF NAPLES (M.S. Deora) 1, Bright Light (C. Umesh) 2, Pink Pearl (Nikhil Naidu) 3 and Azeria (Inayat) 4. 2-1/4, 1-1/4 and 2-1/2. 1m, 2.55s. Owner: Mr. Balaji M.V. Trainer: Uthaiah.

2. OCEAN WISH HANDICAP (1,400m), maiden 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: PROPOSED (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Moonlight Sonata (C. Umesh) 2, Royal Treasure (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Come Calling (Shahar Babu) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 27.32s. Owners: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services & M/s. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

3. BREZHNEV HANDICAP (1,200m), 5-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: PACIFIC (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Protea (C. Umesh) 2, Sunday Warrior (M.S. Deora) 3 and Senora Bianca (Shahar Babu) 4. Shd, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 14.47s. Owners: Mrs. Masooda Asad & Mr. M.J. Asad. Trainer: Saddam Iqbal.

4. ALASKA HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: WIND SYMBOL (A.M. Alam) 1, Alexander (Yash Narredu) 2, Bohemian Grandeur (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Kings Show (B. Dharshan) 4. 1-1/4, 1/2 and lnk. 1m, 13.89s. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Sebastian.

5. SOUTH INDIA SPRINTERS TRIAL STAKES (1,200m), 4-y-o & over (Terms): LEOPARD ROCK (Yash Narredu) 1, Mzilikazi (P. Trevor) 2, Wakeful (Dhanu Singh) 3 and Gods Plan (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 8, 1-1/4 and snk. 1m, 11.90s. Owners: J.M. Livestock & M/s. Equest. Trainer: D. Narrredu.

6. FIRECRACKER HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: ANDROMEDA SKY (Nakhat Singh) 1, Constant Variable (Santosh G) 2, Proud (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Pappa Rich (Koshi Kumar) 4. 3/4, 3-1/4 and hd. 1m, 15.12s. Owner: Mr. Ramanathan A.L. Trainer: R. Foley.