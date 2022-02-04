Leopard Rock, Golden Strike, Raisina and Storm Trigger impress

Leopard Rock, Golden Strike, Raisina and Storm Trigger impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb. 4).

Outer sand: 600m: Lady Mimi (S. Kamble) 42.5. Moved on the bit. 800m: Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu), Storm Breaker (S. Kamble) 55.5, 600/39.5. Former moved better and finished two lengths in front.

1000m: Selena G (Santosh G), Supreme Angel (N. Jodha) 1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. They moved freely.

Inner sand: 600m: Speed Master (rb) 44. Easy. Majestic Charmer (Shyam Kumar) 40. Extended. Kay Star (rb) 48. Easy. Diamond And Pearls (Sham Kumar), Royal Falcon (rb) 42. Latter was urged. Mujer (rb) 44.5. Easy. Bay Of Naples (Shahar Babu) 43.5.Shaped well. La Jefa (Md. Feroze) 47.

800m: Propahlady (Shyam Kumar) 55.5, 600/39.5. Worked well. Heidmar (N. Jodha) 58, 600/43. Unextended. Supreme Dance (rb), Memory Lane (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. They were easy. Shez R Star (rb), Yours Forever (rb) 57, 600/41. They are in good condition. Galvarino (A.M. Alam) 1-1, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Amaterasu (Koshi Kumar) 1-3, 600/47.5.

1000m: MSG Fantasy (rb), Jack Richer (b) 1-18, 800/58, 600/41.5. Former finished well in front. Pinewood (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. Easy. Golden Strike (N. Jodha), Angell Light (Santosh G) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former showed out. DYF (M.S. Deora), Ibrahimovic (rb) 1-15.5, 800/58.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Raisina (Santosh G), Storm Trigger (N. Jodha) 1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. They moved impressively. Touch Of Fury (M.S. Deora), a 3-y-o (Kingda Ka-Al Khazneh) (rb) 1-11.5, 800/56, 600/41. They moved well. Star Elegant (Shaliyar Khan), Swiss Girl (rb) 1-14, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. They were eased up. Arctic Bay (M.S. Deora), Constant Variable (Santosh G) 1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. They moved freely. Rule Of Emperors (Rajendra Singh) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Niggled. The Sting (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Whiskey Sour (Santosh G), Magic Moment (N. Jodha) 1-7.5, 800/55, 600/42.5. Former was handy, while the latter moved under pressure and finished four lengths behind. A 3-y-o (Planetaire-Hollow Ridge (rb), Star (S. Kamble) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Latter better. Kasi Masi (A.M. Alam) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

1200m: Mezcal (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 800/58, 600/42.5. In fine shape. Elegant Touch (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. King T’Chala (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Manzoni (rb) 1-28, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Roka (Md. Feroze) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. Easy. Hope And Glory (rb), Angelino (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. They were easy and level. Easy Rider (Joseph) 1-32, 1,000/1-14, 800/59, 600/46. Well in hand. El Politico (A.M. Alam) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up.