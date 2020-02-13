Leopard Rock beats the odd in feature

Longshot (25 to1) Leopard Rock, ridden by S.A. Amit, won the Sir Charles Forbes Trophy, the feature event of Thursday’s (Feb. 13) afternoon races. The winner is owned by Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt Ltd & M/s. Dilip G. Jhangiani & Sunil G. Jhangiani rep. Equest (India) Pvt. Ltd. Deepesh Narredu trains the winner.

1. BLURR PLATE Div. II (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: DILBAR (Shubham) 1, Forever Free (Malam) 2, Maestro (Gagandeep) 3 and Osprey Arrow (Peter) 4. Nk, 2, 3-1/2. 1m, 00.14s. ₹15 (w), 11, 66 and 19 (p). SHP: 301, EXP: 3,152, FP: 513, Q: 360, Tanala: 2,001 and 490. Favourite: Dilbar. Owners: Mr. R. Rashid, Ms. Roohi Oomerbhoy Jaikishan & Mr. Nikhil Nayar. Trainer: H.J. Antia.

2. PICASSO PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: USTAD PEDRO (Trevor) 1, Westeros (Chouhan) 2, Julio Cesaro (J. Chinoy) 3 and Brave (Kaviraj) 4. 3/4, Snk, Nk. 59.17s. ₹98 (w), 16, 13 and 47 (p). SHP: 44, EXP: 694, FP: 277, Q: 112, Tanala: 5,174. Favourite: Westeros. Owner: Mr. Adi R. Nazir. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

3. RED BUTTONS PLATE (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: VAN DYKE (Trevor) 1, Western Front (David Egan) 2, Rhapsody (Srinath) 3 and Athulya (Nicky Mackay) 4. 1-1/2, 1/2, 3/4. 1m, 38.69s. ₹20 (w), 15 and 20 (p). SHP: 33, EXW: 504, FP:69, Q: 50, Tanala: 135 and 33. Favourite: Van Dyke. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. & Mrs. D.P. Adenwalla. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

4. PRICELESS PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: PARISIAN (Parmar) 1, Sweeping Move (Neeraj) 2, Eclair (David Egan) 3 and One For The Glory (Trevor) 4. Not run: Grey Falcon. 5, 3-3/4, Lnk. 1m, 38.83s. ₹43 (w), 24, 24 and 13 (p). SHP: 68, EXW: 20,264, EXP: 226, FP: 813, Q: 478, Tanala: 3,217 and 827. Favourite: One For The Glory. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke, Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. P. Shroff. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. D P C KAPADIA TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: MOUNT MORIAH (David Egan) 1, Speed Air (Chouhan) 2, Oui Sauvage (Trevor)3 and Ron (Sandesh) 4. 1-3/4, 1, 3/4. 1m, 24.89s. ₹29 (w), 13, 12 and 25 (p). SHP: 44, EXW: 548, EXP:77, FP: 131, Q: 42, Tanala: 214 and 143. Favourite: Speed Air. Owners: M/s. Dinsha P. Shroff, Mukul Sonawala, Solomon F. Sopher, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. S.R. Sanas. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

6. SIR CHARLES FORBES TROPHY (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: LEOPARD ROCK (S. Amit) 1, Aegon (Neeraj) 2, Gold Charm (Sandesh) 3 and Star Sincerity (Peter) 4. 2-1/2, 1, 1-3/4. 59.44s. ₹372 (w), 74, 16 and 13 (p). SHP: 33, FP: 1,788, Q: 1,601, Tanala: 7,866 and 5,057. Favourite: Smokin’ Hot. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. & M/s. Dilip G. Jhangiani & Sunil G. Jhangiani rep. Equest (India) Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Deepesh Narredu.

7. BLURR PLATE Div. I (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: RED CARNATION (Kaviraj) 1, C’est L’Amour (Aniket) 2, Abraxas (Pranil) 3 and Saltbae (Gagandeep) 4. 1, 1-1/4, 3. 59.85s. ₹58 (w), 23, 19 and 37 (p). SHP: 64, FP: 364, Q: 117, EXW: 19,455, EXP: 1,078. Tanala: 2,933 and 1,760. Favourite: Romantic Warrior. Owners: Begum Shaherbanoo Hussain Lagad & Mr. Harisharan Hardial Devgan. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹2,28,364 (2 tkts.) and 30%: ₹19, 574 (10 tkts.).

Treble: ₹39,460 (carried forward).

Super Jackpot: 100% ₹1,06,270 (carried forward).