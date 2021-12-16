Leopard Rock bags Stewards Trophy

CHENNAI:

16 December 2021 18:58 IST

Deepesh Narredu’s Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu up) won the Stewards Trophy, feature event of the opening day’s races here on Thursday (Dec. 16). The winner is owned by J.M. Livestock & M/s. Equest. Trainer Robert Foley and jockey Nakhat Singh scored a treble each on the day.

1. SENTOSA COVE HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: KINGS SHOW (C. Umesh) 1, Sifan (Ishwar Singh) 2, God’s Wish (Manikandan) 3 and Fabulous Show (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-3/4, nk and 3/4. 1m 15.66s.

Owner: Mr. K.K. Belliappa. Trainer: Mandanna.

Advertising

Advertising

2. BABYLON HANDICAP (1,000m), Maiden 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 45: ANASTASIA (Yash Narredu) 1, Sovereign Power (Nakhat Singh) 2, Valeska (Nikhil Naidu) 3 and Amarone (Dhanu Singh) 4. 2-1/4, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m 1.84s.

Owners: M/s. Stride Livestock & Mr. Chetan Shantilal Shah Mr. Suresh G. Advani. Trainer: D. Narredu.

3. THEOLOGY HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: ANNEXED (Shahar Babu) 1, Tifosi (Dhanu Singh) 2, Flying Safe (Yash Narredu) 3 and Uncle Sam (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 5-1/4, 1-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 1.94s.

Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

4. THEOLOGY HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,000m), rated 20 to 45: EMPRESS ETERNAL (Nakhat Singh) 1, Fiat Justitia (Shahzad Alam) 2, Strong Breeze (Akshay Kumar) 3 and William Wallace (Yash Narredu) 4. 1, 1 and 2. 1m 2.53s.

Owner: The Estate of Late Mr. R.M. Lakshmanan. Trainer: R. Foley.

5. APACHE HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 40 to 65: RIPPLING WATERS (Nakhat Singh) 1, Skylight (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Celeritas (M.S. Deora) 3 and Lady Royal (Nikhil Naidu) 4. Not run: Mon General and Corona Del Corsa. 1, 2-1/2 and snk. 1m 1.12s.

Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

6. STEWARDS TROPHY (1,200m), rated 80 & above: LEOPARD ROCK (Yash Narredu) 1, Wakeful (Dhanu Singh) 2, Mzilikazi (C. Umesh) 3 and Glorious Destiny (Md. Farhan Alam) 4. 5-3/4, nose and 1-3/4. 1m 12.37s.

Owners: J.M. Livestock & M/s. Equest. Trainer: D. Narredu.

7. SENTOSA COVE HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: QUEENS HALL (C. Umesh) 1, Choir (M.S. Deora) 2, Star Fling (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Trending Princess (Dhanu Singh) 4. Not run Otus.1-1/2, 3/4 and lnk. 1m 15.10s.

Owner: M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: Uthaiah.

8. FIRST TO THE POST HANDICAP (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25: LORD OF THE TURF (Nakhat Singh) 1, Mayflower (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Amazing Kitten (Shahar Babu) 3 and Sunday Warrior (Md. Farhan Alam) 4. 1-1/2, lnk and snk. 1m. 16.13s.

Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: R. Foley.