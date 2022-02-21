Leopard Rock and Wonderful catch the eye

Ramanan V V 7619 February 21, 2022 19:49 IST

Leopard Rock and Wonderful caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 21).

Outer sand: 600m: Katahdin (Manikandan) 42.5. Pushed. First Empress (Farid Ansari) 43. Well in hand. Historian (Santosh G) 40.2. He moved well within himself.

800m: Right Move (rb) 58.5. 600/42.5. Extended in the last part. Cheval Blanc (P. Vikram) 1-0, 600/44.5. Urged.

Inner sand: 600m: Rush More (M.S. Deora) 42.5. Handy. Sonic Dash (Yash Narredu) 41.5. Moved on the bit. Obsession (rb) 41.5. Fully extended. Golden Strike (N. Jodha) 42. In fine shape. Dazzling Princess (Manikandan), Azeria (Koshi Kumar) 48.

800m: Mr Kool (A.M. Alam), Glorious Destiny (Inayat) 57, 600/41.5. Latter finished three lengths ahead. Santamarina Star (M. Bhaskar) 54.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Remediesofspring (Inayat) 1-12, 800/58 600/44.5. Moved freely. Abilitare (Shahar Babu) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/43. Unextended. Windermere (N, Jodha) 1-16.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/44. Urged. Starriya (rb) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41. Extended. A 3-y-o (Planetaire - Hollow Ridge) (S. Kamble), Turf Melody (Yash Narredu) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Latter, who was three lengths behind at the start, moved well and finished a neck behind. King Louis (P. Vikram) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Easy. Renegade (Aman), Radiant Joy (Manikandan) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. They worked well.

1200m: Aretha (P. Vikram) 1-27, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Dark Son (C. Brisson) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 800/59.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Gallantry (S. Kamble), Wonderful (Yash Narredu) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Latter moved fluently and finished three lengths ahead. Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu), Storm Breaker (S. Kamble) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 800/54, 600/41.5. Former who is in rousing form out-paced his companion. Desi Empress (P. Vikram) 1-32, (1,200-600) 44. Easy.

Gate practice inner sand: 1000m: Embankment (Ankit Pal), Jack Richer (Farhan Alam), Showmanship (M.S. Deora) 1-13.54. They jumped out well and were eased up. Slainte (Farhan Alam), Trevalius (P. Vikram) Andorra (Md. Feroze) 1-11.5. First two named finished five lengths in front. Orin Swift (Shahar Babu), Chapmans Square (rb), a 3-y-o (Pinson-Premier Perception) (rb) 1-7.49. They jumped out well and finished in that order. Trending Princess (Koshi Kumar) 1-5.38. Took a smart jump.