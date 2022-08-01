Leopard Rock and Brave Beauty impress

August 01, 2022 17:37 IST

Leopard Rock and Brave Beauty impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Aug. 1) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Prinia (A. Prakash) 37. Responded well.

800m: Tasman (Ayyar), Perfect Win (rb) 55, 600/40. They finished level. Lex Luthor (A. Prakash) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Savannah Star (Shelar) 57, 600/42. Easy. Regal Prince (app) 53, 600/40. Urged. Turmeric Tower (app) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Ron (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: World Is One (Zameer) 1-10, 600/43. Pressed. Leopard Rock (Yash) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Brazos (Dhebe) 1-8, 600/40. Moved freely. Tyrone Black (S. Chinoy) 1-10, 600/42. Moved well. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 1-10, 600/42. Slightly urged.

1200m: Coeur De Lion (Sandesh) 1-24, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand.

1000m: Brave Beauty (Nazil), Mysterious Girl (A. Prakash) 1-6, 800/50, 600/39. Former, who was well in hand finished two lengths ahead. Eyes On The Prize (Bhawani), Ragnar (Jaykumar) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Nobility (Parmar), Adonis (Dhebe) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Jubilant Journey (Mansoor), Camden Town (Shelar), Fancy Nancy (app) and Flying Halo (Ayyar) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Jubilant Journey who finished five lengths ahead was the pick. Camden Town was slowly off by four lengths at the start.