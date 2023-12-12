ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary Striker, Moriset, Queen Of Fame and Ashwa Dev work well

December 12, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Legendary Striker, Moriset, Queen Of Fame and Ashwa Dev worked well when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec. 12).

Outer sand:

1000m: Grace (Hindu Singh), Atlantica (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. They moved freely. Beautiful (rb), Success (Hindu Singh) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. Latter started three lengths behind and finished a length in front. Legendary Striker (Hindu Singh) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Truth In Wine (rb), Tycoonist (Hindu Singh) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/45. They worked well. Young Heart (Hindu Singh), Aletta (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/44. Latter started four lengths behind and finished together. Asio (S. Imran) 1-15, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Moved well.

Inner sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Priceless Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 40.5. In good condition.

800m: Proposed (rb) 57.5, 600/42. Urged. Fine Promise (rb) 1-2, 600/45.5. Easy. Thrill Of Power (A.S. Peter) 1-0.5, 600/45. Handy. Stillwater (K.V. Baskar) 57.5, 600/43. Good.

1000m: Crown Angel (C. Brisson) 1-15.5, 800/1-2, 600/48. Easy. Moriset (S. Kabdhar) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/40.5. Impressed. Beauty Of The Turf (rb) 1-13, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Trevalius (P. Vikram) 1-15.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Knotty One (rb), Yellow Sapphire (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. They were extended and the former finished three lengths in front. Bomber Jet (Koshi Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Single Malt (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. Radiant Star (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Presidential (Hindu Singh) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Ashwa Dev (Koshi Kumar) 1-9, 800/56, 600/43.5. Stretched out well. Queen Of Fame (rb) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. In fine nick. Maranello (N. Murugan), a 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Exemplary) (rb) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/44. Latter started two lengths behind and was urged to finish level. Forest Lake (rb), Autumn Shower (Ram Nandan) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42.5. They moved well. Dear Lady (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Radiant Joy (rb), Blue Eyed Boy (Koshi Kumar) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. Latter was handy, former was pushed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US