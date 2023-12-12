HamberMenu
Legendary Striker, Moriset, Queen Of Fame and Ashwa Dev work well

December 12, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Legendary Striker, Moriset, Queen Of Fame and Ashwa Dev worked well when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec. 12).

Outer sand:

1000m: Grace (Hindu Singh), Atlantica (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. They moved freely. Beautiful (rb), Success (Hindu Singh) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. Latter started three lengths behind and finished a length in front. Legendary Striker (Hindu Singh) 1-10.5, 800/55, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Truth In Wine (rb), Tycoonist (Hindu Singh) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/45. They worked well. Young Heart (Hindu Singh), Aletta (rb) 1-12, 800/57.5, 600/44. Latter started four lengths behind and finished together. Asio (S. Imran) 1-15, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Moved well.

Inner sand:

600m: Priceless Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 40.5. In good condition.

800m: Proposed (rb) 57.5, 600/42. Urged. Fine Promise (rb) 1-2, 600/45.5. Easy. Thrill Of Power (A.S. Peter) 1-0.5, 600/45. Handy. Stillwater (K.V. Baskar) 57.5, 600/43. Good.

1000m: Crown Angel (C. Brisson) 1-15.5, 800/1-2, 600/48. Easy. Moriset (S. Kabdhar) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/40.5. Impressed. Beauty Of The Turf (rb) 1-13, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Trevalius (P. Vikram) 1-15.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Knotty One (rb), Yellow Sapphire (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. They were extended and the former finished three lengths in front. Bomber Jet (Koshi Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Single Malt (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47. Radiant Star (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Presidential (Hindu Singh) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Ashwa Dev (Koshi Kumar) 1-9, 800/56, 600/43.5. Stretched out well. Queen Of Fame (rb) 1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. In fine nick. Maranello (N. Murugan), a 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Exemplary) (rb) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/44. Latter started two lengths behind and was urged to finish level. Forest Lake (rb), Autumn Shower (Ram Nandan) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42.5. They moved well. Dear Lady (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Radiant Joy (rb), Blue Eyed Boy (Koshi Kumar) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/42.5. Latter was handy, former was pushed.

