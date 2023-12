Legendary Striker, Crown Angel, Pacific and Raffinato work well

December 21, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Legendary Striker, Crown Angel, Pacific and Raffinato worked well when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Dec. 21).

Outer sand: 600m: Lavish Girl (Hindu Singh), a 2-y-o (Be Safe - Striking View) (rb) 48.

800m: Moriset (S. Kabdhar) 58, 600/43. Well in hand. Kings Return (C. Brisson), Silk Stuff (A.M. Tograllu) 58.5, 600/44.5. They moved freely. Emelda (A.M. Tograllu), Saintly Star (C. Brisson) 1-0, 600/44.5. They were easy. Kings Walk (Ram Nandan), Brook Magic (S. Kabdhar) 59, 600/45. They moved freely. Royal Baron (A.M. Tograllu), Multicrown (C. Brisson) 57, 600/44. They were handy.

1000m: Star Of Liberty (Farid Ansari) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. In good condition. Legendary Striker (Hindu Singh) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. In fine nick. Crown Angel (Ram Nandan), Cavallo Volante (S. Kabdhar) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/43.5. Former responded well to the urgings and finished three lengths in front. Suryakrishi (S.J. Moulin) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

Inner sand: 600m: Wood Art (rb) 42. Turf Beauty (rb) 42. Lady Zeen (rb) 42.

800m: Aspira (M. Bhaskar) 53, 600/38.5. Stretched out well. Wonderful Era (rb) 57, 600/41.5. Extended. Noble Grand (K.V. Baskar), Three Of A Kind (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. They were easy and level.

1000m: Daiyamondo (P. Vikram), Renegade (rb) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/40.5. They moved impressively. Paris O’Connor (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Element (rb), Desert Star (A.S. Peter) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Pacific (P. Vikram) 1-6.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Pleased. Vision Quest (rb) 1-7.5, 800/55, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Sensations (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Marshall (K.V. Baskar) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Unextended. Brotherhood (A.S. Peter) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Raffinato (rb) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Impressed. The Sting (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. Retains form. Kundavai (rb), Awesomeness (rb) 1-11.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. They were eased up. Abelitare (rb), Royal Falcon (rb) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. They moved well.