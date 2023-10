Lebua, Knotty Wonder, Great Spirit, Turf Melody, Kundavai and Proposed please

October 02, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Lebua, Knotty Wonder, Great Spirit, Turf Melody, Kundavai and Proposed pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct. 2).

Outer sand:

600m: Santamarina Star (rb) 46. Easy.

800m: Senora Bianca (rb) 58, 600/42.5. Handy. Grand Royal (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Easy.

1000m: Knotty Wonder (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Lebua (rb) 1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Proposed (rb) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/42. Stretched out well. Great Spirit (M. Bhaskar), Turf Melody (S. Imran) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40.5. A fit pair.

1200m: Fortune Chakram (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well.

Inner sand:

800m: Asio (M. Bhaskar) 55, 600/41.5. Moved on the bit. Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Gallantry (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Royal Falcon (rb), Regal Kid (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Rays Of Sun (rb) 58, 600/43.5. The Awakening (S. Imran) 1-2.5, 600/47.5.

1000m: Dancing Grace (rb) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Unextended. Ribolla Gialla (rb), Radiant Star (rb) 1-15.5, 800/58, 600/42.5. They finished level. Sonic Dash (S. Imran) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. Well in hand. Ms Boss (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Easy. Zafira (M. Bhaskar) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47. Alexander (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Edmund (rb) 1-14.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Silver Soul (rb), Midnight Sparkle (rb) 1-11, 800/58, 600/45. Former finished three lengths in front. Clear Tone (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/42.5. In good condition. Blue Eyed Boy (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Chaposa Springs (rb), Raffinato (rb) 1-9, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. They worked well. Sian (Ram Nandan) 1-10.5, 800/56, 600/42. In fine shape.

1200m: Kundavai (Ram Nandan) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 800/56, 600/41.5. Moved well. Swarga (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Moved freely.

Noted on Sunday (Oct. 1):

Inner sand:

800m: Forever (M. Bhaskar) 53.5, 600/39.5. In fine trim. Sweet Legacy (rb), Beautiful (R.S. Bati) 56, 600/42. They finished together. Grandiose (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Empire Of Dreams (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Dazzling Dynasty (rb) 55, 600/39.5. Worked well. Proposed (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Gajabo Grande (S. Imran) 1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Edmund (rb), Sian (rb) 1-1.5, 600/45.5.

1000m: Senora Bianca (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46. Easy. Fortune Chakram (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Knotty Wonder (rb) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45. Handy. Shaas Comrade (rb) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40.5. In fine trim. Eternal Pearl (Ramandeep), Ruling Star (S. Imran) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. They moved well, the former started three lengths behind and ended level. Preakness (Ramandeep) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/42. Unextended. The Awakening (M. Bhaskar) 1-8, 800/52.5, 600/38. Fit for the fray. Raffinato (rb), War Emblem (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. They were easy. Flurry Heart (Ramandeep), Perfect Blend (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They worked impressively. Silver Canyon (Ramandeep) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Easy.

1200m: Aquila (rb), Mahadevi (Ramandeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. They shaped well. Asio (M. Bhaskar), Sonic Dash (S. Imran) 1-22, 1,000/1-5.5, 800/51, 600/37.5. They pleased.

1400m: Speed Air (S. Imran), Aspira (M. Bhaskar) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-6, 800/51.5, 600/38. An excellent display.

