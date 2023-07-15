Lazarus primed to come good in the R.R. Byramji Memorial Cup

July 15, 2023 12:30 am | Updated July 14, 2023 06:25 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Lazarus, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the R.R. Byramji Memorial Cup (1,400m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday (July 15). False rails (width about 3m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. SQUANDERER CUP (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 1-30 p.m.: 1. Master Of Courage (3) Chethan K 62, 2. Recreator (6) Vinod Shinde 62, 3. Serai (2) S. Saqlain 62, 4. Je Ne Sais Quoi (7) S. John 61.5, 5. Fair Counsel (8) Sai Kiran 60.5, 6. Raffles (1) T.S. Jodha 60.5, 7. Bellissimo (4) M. Naveen 59 and 8. Pettes Love (5) Shreyas S 56.5.

1. SERAI, 2. BELLISSIMO, 3. FAIR COUNSEL

2. DELHI CUP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 2-00: 1. August (1) S. John 60.5, 2. Big Red (3) Antony 60, 3. Original Sin (10) S. Saqlain 60, 4. Amazing Attraction (12) Yash 59, 5. Snowpiercer (2) Trevor 59, 6. Golden Peaks (7) Akshay K 58, 7. Cat Whiskers (11) Vishal Bunde 57, 8. Crown Witness (5) Kiran Naidu 55.5, 9. Tiger Shark (6) Zervan 54.5, 10. Quevega (4) Rajesh K 53.5, 11. Aferpi (9) P.P. Dhebe 53 and 12. Ultimate Ruler (8) J.H. Arul 53.

1. SNOWPIERCER, 2. ORIGINAL SIN, 3. AUGUST

3. INDIAN PATTERN COMMITTEE TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 2-30: 1. Aralina (10) S. John 62, 2. Miracle Mary (5) S. Saqlain 60, 3. Sociable (8) Inayat 60, 4. Seminole Wind (7) Hindu S 59, 5. Planet Royale (9) Akshay K 58, 6. Capri Girl (1) Sai Kiran 57.5, 7. Breeze Bluster (4) Vinod Shinde 55.5, 8. Thewhisperquietly (2) P. Siddaraju 54, 9. Golden Starlet (6) Rajesh K 53.5 and 10. Solid Power (3) S. Saba 52.5.

1. ARALINA, 2. MIRACLE MARY, 3. BREEZE BLUSTER

4. MYSORE CUP (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-05: 1. Aldiva (4) Antony 56, 2. Art Gallery (5) J.H. Arul 56, 3. Decacorn (3) N.S. Parmar 56, 4. Felix (6) Shreyas S 56, 5. Striking Eyes (1) S. Saqlain 54.5 and 6. Wonder Woman (2) Akshay K 54.5.

1. WONDER WOMAN, 2. ALDIVA

5. CHENNAI CUP (1,600m), rated 60 to 85, 3-40: 1. Regency Smile (6) S. John 61.5, 2. Last Wish (4) Suraj 58, 3. Knight In Hooves (3) M. Prabhakaran 56.5, 4. Prince Abir (5) Shreyas S 56.5, 5. Santorino (2) Antony 55.5, 6. Place Vendome (7) Akshay K 52 and 7. Fortunate Son (1) P.P. Dhebe 51.

1. SANTORINO, 2. PLACE VENDOME, 3. LAST WISH

6. R.R. BYRAMJI MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o, (Terms), 4-15: 1. Fast Pace (1) Zervan 57, 2. Alcaraz (2) Kiran Naidu 55.5, 3. Czar (3) Antony 55.5, 4. Galahad (7) Akshay K 55.5, 5. Golden Glow (4) S. Saqlain 55.5, 6. Lazarus (5) Trevor 55.5, 7. Mary’s Boy Child (9) P. Sai Kumar 55.5, 8. Mazal Tov (10) C. Umesh 55.5, 9. Prana (11) G. Vivek 55.5, 10. Septimius Severus (8) Hasib Alam 55.5 and 11. Mystikos (6) Neeraj 54.

1. LAZARUS, 2. CZAR, 3. FAST PACE

7. KOLKATA CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 4-50 : 1. Victoria Punch (7) Inayat 61.5, 2. English Bay (4) A. Imran 60, 3. Inyouwebelieve (10) Trevor 60, 4. Pink Jasmine (11) Shreyas S 60, 5. Cyrenius (8) Neeraj 57, 6. Crown Consort (1) Suraj 56, 7. Eridani (5) Akshay K 55.5, 8. Aherne (6) A. Ramu 54, 9. Own Legacy (9) Vishal Bunde 54, 10. Ultimate Striker (3) S. Saqlain 53.5 and 11. Honey Girl (2) B. Dharshan 53.

1. INYOUWEBELIEVE, 2. CROWN CONSORT, 3. VICTORIA PUNCH

8. INDIAN PATTERN COMMITTEE TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-25: 1. Dynamic Force (7) Mudassar 60, 2. Blues Ballad (1) Salman Khan 59.5, 3. Chinky Pinky (2) T.S. Jodha 59.5, 4. Klimt (4) Neeraj 59.5, 5. Eco Friendly (6) M. Naveen 58, 6. Moving Ahead (3) Vinod Shinde 58, 7. Ice Storm (8) Rajesh K 57.5, 8. Mighty Swallow (9) Trevor 57.5 and 9. Double Vision (5) Shreyas S 54.5.

1. KLIMT, 2. MIGHTY SWALLOW, 3. DYNAMIC FORE

Day’s best: ARALINA

Double: WONDER WOMAN — KLIMT

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.

