Last Wish, Serdar, Multifaceted, Karyna, The Inheritor, Inexhaustible and Ravishing Form excel

Last Wish, Serdar, Multifaceted, Karyna, The Inheritor, Inexhaustible, and Ravishing Form excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (June 1).

Inner sand:

600m: Skyfire (P. Surya) 39. Strode out well.

1200m: Kensington Court (Anjar) 1-19, 1,000/1-5, 600/38.5. Moved fluently.

Outer sand:

600m: Bramastram (rb) 43. Moved well. Mr. Humble (rb) 45. Easy. Sir Tyrrell (Mark), Raffles (rb) 44.5. They finished together. Ice Storm (Prabhakaran) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Clever Hans (P. Surya), Sagacious (Vishal B) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Multifaceted (Oliver) 1-8, 600/39.5. Moved attractively. Amreli (Sandesh) 1-11, 600/41.5. Pleased. Cyrenius (Sandesh) 1-9.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Lord Vander (Bhawani S) 1-15, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Dexa (P. Trevor), Multistarrer (Raghuveer) 1-16.5, 600/43. Former finished well ahead. Miniver Rose (P. Surya) 1-14.5, 600/43. Worked well. All Attraction (Suraj), Psychic Warrior (Arul) 1-9, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Inexhaustible (Akshay K) 1-12, 600/41. Moved impressively. The Inheritor (Ramesh K) 1-14, 600/40.5. Fit for the fray. Matera (Oliver) 1-12, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Ravishing Form (Oliver) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. A pleasing display. Roman Power (Akshay K) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Pleased. Electric Blue (Oliver) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Impressed. Triumphant (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Shaped well. Inyouwebelieve (P. Trevor), Creative Art (S. Shareef) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Serdar (Bhawani S) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. In fine condition. Wild Emperor (Suraj), Hukum (Nazerul) 1-27, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. Former started six lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Juliette (Bhawani S) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Moved on the bit. Regal Command (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43. Moved freely. Karyna (Bhawani S) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Thousand Words (Nazerul) 1-30, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Worked impressively.

1400m: Last Wish (Arul), Devils Magic (Nikil N) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Former put up a pleasing display. Memoritor (Khurshad), The Beginning (A. Asbar) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. They moved together. Urban Borbon (rb), Groovin (Akshay K) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished level.