Last Wish, Sedar, Multifaceted, Karyna, The Inheritor, Inexhaustible and Ravishing Form excel

June 01, 2022 17:54 IST

Last Wish, Sedar, Multifaceted, Karyna, The Inheritor, Inexhaustible, and Ravishing Form excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (June 1).

Inner sand:

600m: Skyfire (P. Surya) 39. Strode out well.

1200m: Kensington Court (Anjar) 1-19, 1,000/1-5, 600/38.5. Moved fluently.

Outer sand:

600m: Bramastram (rb) 43. Moved well. Mr. Humble (rb) 45. Easy. Sir Tyrrell (Mark), Raffles (rb) 44.5. They finished together. Ice Storm (Prabhakaran) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Clever Hans (P. Surya), Sagacious (Vishal B) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Multifaceted (Oliver) 1-8, 600/39.5. Moved attractively. Amreli (Sandesh) 1-11, 600/41.5. Pleased. Cyrenius (Sandesh) 1-9.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Lord Vander (Bhawani S) 1-15, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Dexa (P. Trevor), Multistarrer (Raghuveer) 1-16.5, 600/43. Former finished well ahead. Miniver Rose (P. Surya) 1-14.5, 600/43. Worked well. All Attraction (Suraj), Psychic Warrior (Arul) 1-9, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Inexhaustible (Akshay K) 1-12, 600/41. Moved impressively. The Inheritor (Ramesh K) 1-14, 600/40.5. Fit for the fray. Matera (Oliver) 1-12, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Ravishing Form (Oliver) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. A pleasing display. Roman Power (Akshay K) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Pleased. Electric Blue (Oliver) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Impressed. Triumphant (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Shaped well. Inyouwebelieve (P. Trevor), Creative Art (S. Shareef) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Serdar (Bhawani S) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. In fine condition. Wild Emperor (Suraj), Hukum (Nazerul) 1-27, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. Former started six lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Juliette (Bhawani S) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Moved on the bit. Regal Command (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43. Moved freely. Karyna (Bhawani S) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Thousand Words (Nazerul) 1-30, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Worked impressively.

1400m: Last Wish (Arul), Devils Magic (Nikil N) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Former put up a pleasing display. Memoritor (Khurshad), The Beginning (A. Asbar) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. They moved together. Urban Borbon (rb), Groovin (Akshay K) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished level.