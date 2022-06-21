Last Wish, Queenstown, Johnny Bravo, Ashwa Yudvir, Ascoval and Stormy Ocean excel

June 21, 2022 16:31 IST

Last Wish, Queenstown, Johnny Bravo, Ashwa Yudvir, Ascoval, and Stormy Ocean excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (June 21).

Inner sand:

1000m: Love (Rayan), Lady Supremos (Suraj) 1-7.5, 600/40. They shaped well. Chisox (Rozario) 1-9, 600/39. Moved well. Air Blast (P.S. Chouhan) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Worked well.

1200m: Polished Girl (Suraj), Golden Ring (Kiran N) 1-18, 1,000/1-5, 600/39. Former finished distance in front. Golden Guest (Oliver) 1-20, 1,000/1-6, 600/39. Strode out well. Watchmystars (Anjar) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40. In fine trim. Capri Girl (B. Harish) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Shaped well.

Outer sand:

600m: Princess Aura (rb), Moving Ahead (rb) 43. They moved together. Ozark (T.S. Jodha) 45. Easy. Beldona (rb) 45.5. Moved freely. Mark One (Ajinkya) 42. In fine shape. Sadler’s Legacy (Yash), Giant Star (Shinde) 42. They moved impressively. Enid Blyton (Nazil) 45. Note.

1000m: Alexis Zorba (Rajesh B) 1-15, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Queenstown (Dashrath S), Johnny Bravo (Rajesh B) 1-12.5, 600/41. They moved attractively. Mount View (Nazil) 1-15.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Appsara (Saddam H), Born King (rb) 1-12, 600/42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Prince O’ War (N.S. Parmar) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Star Admiral (C.S. Jodha) 1-14.5, 600/43. Moved freely. Phoenix Surprise (rb), Blazing Engine (rb) 1-16.5, 600/42.5. They finished level. Twilight Tornado (rb) 1-13, 600/45. Moved freely. Balor (Oliver), Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 1-12, 600/41.5. Former started six lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. 1200m: War Eagle (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Thunderstruck (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Stormy Ocean (Oliver) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/40.5. Moved fluently. Karyna (Bhawani S) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Ascoval (P. Trevor) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/39. In fine nick. Forever Together (Suraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Maintains form. Inexhaustible (Dhanu S) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Pleased. Agera (Arul), Bentayga (Rozario) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. They moved on the bit. Ballerina (P. Trevor) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Dedicated Boy (M. Naveen), King Pompous (Nikil N) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead.

1400m: Ashwa Yudhvir (Suraj), Excellent Ray (Yash) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Roman Power (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Chopin (Kirthis B) 1-43, (1,400-600) 56. Eased up. Dragon’s Gold (Oliver) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Magnanimous (Bhawani S) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/44.5. Easy. Taimur (Bhawani S), Faith Of Success (C.S. Jodha) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. Former showed out. The Bawaji (Kirthis B) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved freely. 1600m: Last Wish (Nazil) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/39. Retains form. Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 2-1, 1,400/1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Easy. Supernatural (C.S. Jodha) 1-59, 1,400/1-44, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Theon (P.S. Chouhan) 1-57, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. In fine trim.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Sucre (Anjar), Peridot (Likith) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. They jumped out well. Wonderful (Yash), Shamrock (Kiran N), Mighty Punch (rb) 1-25, (1,200-600) 43. First named impressed. Capriati (Gaurav S), Top Dancer (Nazil) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40.5. They jumped out smartly.