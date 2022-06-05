Last Wish claims feature event

Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni’s Last Wish (Sandesh up) won the DT Racing & Breeding LLP Juvenile Million, the chief event of the races held here on Sunday (June 5). The winner is trained by Neil Devaney.

The results:

1. ENDORSEMENT PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: DIVINE RAY (Richard Oliver) 1, War Eagle (Arvind K) 2, Ultimate Power (Vishal B) 3 and Noble Ruler (A. Prakash) 4. 12-3/4, 3-1/4 and Shd. 1m 28.38s. ₹51 (w), 19, 61 and 245 (p), SHP: 182, THP: 391, FP: 2,154, Q: 859, Trinella: 64,056, Exacta: 68,217 (carried over). Favourite: Bramastram. Owner: Ms. Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: Darius Byramji.

2. RICHELIEU PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: DRAGON’S GOLD (Richard Oliver) 1, Star Domination (Rayan) 2, Tyto Alba (Rajesh K) 3 and Eco Friendly (Arvind K) 4. 14-1/4, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 27.28s. ₹25 (w), 15, 19 and 16 (p), SHP: 65, THP: 37, FP: 298, Q: 195, Trinella: 1,163 and 374, Exacta: 9,703 and 6,654. Favourite: In A Breeze. Owners: Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & The Estate Of Late R.R. Byramji. Trainer: Pravati Byramji.

3. YOUNG RAJPUT PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: STAR COMET (C.S. Jodha) 1, Embosom (J.H. Arul) 2, Cyrenius (Sandesh) 3 and Turkoman (Hindu S) 4. 2-1/2, 4 and 3/4. 1m 41.61s. ₹64 (w), 17, 78 and 12 (p), SHP: 299, THP: 57, FP: 4,985, Q: 1,614, Trinella: 9,905 and 1,061, Exacta: 87,052. Favourite: Cyrenius. Owner: Mr. M.A.M Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: S. Ganapathy.

4. K.N. GURUSWAMY MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): ALL ATTRACTION (Akshay K) 1, Prague (Trevor) 2, Sadler’s Legacy (Yash) 3 and Twilight Tornado (J.H. Arul) 4. 3-1/2, 1-3/4 and 3/4. 1m 41.48s. ₹36 (w), 16, 15 and 14 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 54, FP: 195, Q: 71, Trinella: 248 and 104, Exacta: 4,140 and 3,943. Favourite: Sadler’s Legacy. Owner: M/S. Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

5. DT RACING & BREEDING LLP JUVENILE MILLION (1,400m), 3-y-o, (Terms): LAST WISH (Sandesh) 1, Supernatural (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 3 and King Louis (Trevor) 4. 3/4, 3/4 and Nk. 1m 27.74s. ₹60 (w), 26 and 10 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 49, FP: 121, Q: 49, Trinella: 1,291 and 612, Exacta: 2,962 and 1,481. Favourite: Supernatural. Owner: Dr. Suresh Chintamaneni. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

6. ASTOUNDING PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: THE STRENGTH (P. Siddaraju) 1, Chul Bul Rani (Salman) 2, Copper Sunrise (A. Prakash) 3 and The Sense (Abhay S) 4. 2-3/4, 1 and 4-3/4. 1m 16.10s. ₹82 (w), 20, 15 and 19 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 43, FP: 574, Q: 292, Trinella: 2,885 and 989, Exacta: 61,268 and 13,128. Favourite: Chisox. Owner: Mr. Dinesh Kumar K. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

7. RICHELIEU PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: PRINCE ABIR (Suraj) 1, Muirfield (K. Nazil) 2, Casey (Darshan) 3 and Aherne (S. Shareef) 4. 3, 3 and 1-1/4. 1m28.93s. ₹24 (w), 12, 15 and 53 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 137, FP: 104, Q: 67, Trinella: 1,247 and 633, Exacta: 6,823 and 2,924. Favourite: Prince Abir. Owner: M/S. DT. Racing & Breeding LLP & Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

Jackpot: Rs. 46,006 (two tkts); Runner up: 13,144 (three tkts); Treble (i): 709 (12 tkts); (ii): 1,532 (13 tkts).