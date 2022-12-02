December 02, 2022 01:30 am | Updated December 01, 2022 07:22 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Last Wish and Shubankar may fight out the finish of the Jayanth Shah Memorial Trophy (1,400m), the main event of the opening day’s races to be held here on Friday (Dec. 2).

False rails (width about 4m from 1,600 to the winning post) will be in position.

1. INAUGURATION PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over, 2-15 p.m.: 1. Brooklyn Supreme (9) Chetan K 62.5, 2. Sweet Kiss (2) Darshan 61, 3. Elite Agent (3) Tauseef 60.5, 4. Rightly Noble (1) A. Imran 60.5, 5. Cash Out (4) Antony 59, 6. Estella (11) Likith Appu 58.5, 7. Immortal Guest (5) Shreyas S 58, 8. Praia Do Cassino (8) Ranjeet S 57.5, 9. Prefect Halo (6) Rajesh K 57, 10. Konichiwa (7) R. Vaibhav 55 and 11. Activated (10) Vivek 54.

1. RIGHTLY NOBLE, 2. CASH OUT, 3. ACTIVATED

2. MAN’O’WAR PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2-45: 1. Contador (3) Antony 57, 2. Ooh La La (4) P. Mani 57, 3. Scarlet Ibis (6) Chetan K 57, 4. Siege Courageous (5) Srinath 57, 5. Sunway Lagoon (1) Rayan 57, 6. Emma (9) R. Vaibhav 55.5, 7. Firefinch (10) Jagadeesh 55.5, 8. My Solitaire (2) S. Shareef 55.5, 9. The Sound Of Music (7) P. Siddaraju 55.5 and 10. The Strikingly (8) Sai Kiran 55.5.

1. SIEGE COURAGEOUS, 2. CONTADOR, 3. EMMA

3. ALMATTI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 3-15: 1. See My Heels (5) R. Manjunath 60, 2. Czarevitch (9) Darshan 55.5, 3. English Bay (3) Srinath 55.5, 4. Mace (6) Vivek 55.5, 5. The Grey Geranium (8) Sai Kiran 55.5, 6. Secret Lady (7) Antony 54, 7. Meghann (1) Jagadeesh 53, 8. Chiraag (2) M. Chandrashekar 51 and 9. Sling Shot (4) Salman K 51.

1. CZAREVITCH, 2. ENGLISH BAY, 3. SECRET LADY

4. ALTENBURG PLATE (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-45: 1. Aldgate (7) Antony 57, 2. Mighty Zo (1) Srinath 57, 3. Ripple N Storm (3) Ashok K 57, 4. Sir Tyrrell (8) Rayan 57, 5. Sleipnir (2) R. Ajinkya 57, 6. Stormy Ocean (9) Trevor 57, 7. Tignanello (6) R. Vaibhav 57, 8. Capriati (10) Suraj 55.5, 9. Stellar Gold (5) Darshan 55.5 and 10. Triple Wish (4) S. Shareef 55.5.

1. STORMY OCEAN, 2. ALDGATE, 3. TIGNANELLO

5. JAYANTH SHAH MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-15: 1. Last Wish (1) Trevor 60, 2. Spectacular (8) Md. Akram 59, 3. Prime Abbess (9) Vinod Shinde 57, 4. Shubankar (7) Srinath 56, 5. Tranquilo (4) Antony 55, 6. Four Wheel Drive (5) D. Patel 54.5, 7. Ombudsman (2) Jagadeesh 54.5, 8. Osiris (6) P. Siddaraju 54 and 9. Rapidus (3) Likith Appu 52.

1. LAST WISH, 2. SHUBANKAR, 3. TRANQUILO

6. MAN’O’WAR PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4-45: 1. Alcides Synergy (1) A. Imran 57, 2. Archway (2) Antony 57, 3. Blues Ballad (3) Srinath 57, 4. Burning Arrow (4) Rajesh K 57, 5. Glow In The Dark (6) S. Shareef 57, 6. Riveting (7) Shreyas S 57, 7. Super Veloce (5) Chetan K 57, 8. The Republic Power (9) Sai Kiran 57 and 9. Tripitaka (8) B.L. Paswan 55.5.

1. BLUES BALLAD, 2. ALCIDES SYNERGY, 3. ARCHWAY

7. ALMATTI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-15: 1. Star Admiral (6) Darshan 62, 2. Shamrock (8) Suraj 60, 3. The Golden Dream (3) Sai Kiran 59, 4. Montelena (1) Likith Appu 58.5, 5. Habanero (7) Tousif K 56, 6. Jersey Legend (4) Rayan 56, 7. Able One (5) B.L. Paswan 55.5, 8. Sheer Bliss (9) Adarsh 55.5, 9. Urban Borbon (10) Antony 55 and 10. Double Vision (2) Vinod Shinde 53.5.

1. SHAMROCK, 2. MONTELENA, 3. URBAN BORBON

Day’s best: SIEGE COURAGEOUS

Double: STORMY OCEAN — SHAMROCK

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.